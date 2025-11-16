16,000 ka polis ipakatap atol sa NCR rallies

Magpakatap ang Philippine National Police (PNP) og kapin sa 16,000 ka puwersa sa kapulisan aron masiguro ang kalinaw ug kahusay atol sa tulo ka mga adlaw nga simultaneous prayer rallies sa National Capital Region (NCR) sugod karong Lunes, Nobiyembre 17, 2025.

Ang PNP acting chief nga si Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. nagkanayon nga ang National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) anaa sa full alert gikan pa alas 5:00 sa hapon niadtong Biyernes, Nobiyembre 14, aron masiguro ang pagpatuman sa security measures sa dili pa ang dinagko nga mga panagtapok.

Ang Central Luzon Police Regional Office mohatag usab og kapin sa 2,000 ka augmentation o dugang puwersa sa kapulisan aron palig-unon ang seguridad, kaluwasan sa publiko, ug mga operasyon sa crowd management.

Ang relihiyusong grupo nga Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) mohimo sa ilang "Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy" sa Rizal Park sa Manila, samtang ang grupong United People’s Initiative (UPI) mohimo sa ilang kaugalingong panagtapok sa Edsa People Power Monument sa Quezon City, parehong gikan sa Nobyembre 16 hangtod 18.

Alang sa rally sa INC, gibanabana nga 300,000 ka mga tawo ang mangapil.

“With the expected influx of people, we have activated a comprehensive security plan that covers ground operations, traffic management, intelligence monitoring, emergency response, and maritime patrols. All teams are ready to move and respond as needed,” matod ni Nartatez.

“Police personnel are strategically positioned across Metro Manila, supported by units nationwide to keep all key areas secure. The Philippine National Police assures the public that your safety and peace of mind remain our top priority,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Nartatez nga bisan nahan-ay na ang plano kabahin sa seguridad, posible gihapon nga adunay kausaban nga ipatuman basi sa insidente atol sa Setiyembre 21 nga anti-corruption rallies diin daghang grupo sa protesters ang ning-ataki sa kapulisan ug Malacañang Palace.

Gipasalig niya ang kaandam sa puwersa sa kapulisan alang sa bisan unsang posibleng mahitabo. Ang PNP nakigtambayayong sa ubang mga ahensya sa gobiyerno ning maong lakang.

Nisaad usab si Nartatez nga ipatuman ang maximum tolerance.

“To every participant, commuter, and resident: the PNP is prepared. Our coordination with partner agencies is tight, and our police officers are committed to keeping these gatherings peaceful, orderly, and safe for everyone,” matod ni Nartatez.

“We fully respect the public’s right to peaceful assembly. In return, we ask everyone to observe safety reminders, cooperate with our officers on the ground, and help keep the environment calm and orderly,” dugang niya.

Gimanduan usab ang mga personahe sa PNP nga magsul-ob og body cameras aron palig-unon ang transparency ug accountability ug aron mapugngan ang walay basehan nga mga alegasyon nga susama sa nangaging mga insidente nga naglambigit sa crowd dispersal. / TPM / SunStar Philippines