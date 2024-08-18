164K hektarya sa kahumayan naapektuhan sa FPA advisory

Gatusan ka mag-uuma gikan sa nagkadaiyang mga rehiyon sa Pilipinas ang “nitiyabaw” kay moabot sa 164,000 ka mga hektaryang kahumayan naapektuhan sa gipagawas sa Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) nga public advisory batok sa Lactoplant Biofertilizer product sa Lactobiotics Worldwide Corporation.

Ang advisory sa FPA nipahimangno sa mga mag-uuma sa pagdili og gamit sa produkto kay gipang-tamper ang certifications niini nga nikatap sa online.

“Please be advised that in the agency’s original certification, Lactobiotics Worldwide Corporation needs to conduct the required FPA Bioefficacy trial and submit all necessary documents to the agency for the label expansion registration of their product for rice and other crops,” tipik sa FPA advisory.

“The certification issued DOES NOT grant label expansion of said company’s product until its compliance to FPA’s regulations.”

Sa pagpakighinabi sa mga tigbalita, si Engineer Grecilda Sanchez-Zaballero, president/chief executive officer sa LactoBiotics Worldwide Corporation, niingon nga ang gipagawas sa FPA nakaapekto kaayo sa ilang pag-deliver og fertilizers sa nagkada-iyang mga rehiyon sa nasod.

Hugtanong gipanghimakak ni Sanchez-Zaballero ang pasangil nga naggamit sila og tampered certificate.

Matod niya nga ang ilang gigamit mao ang original certificate nga gi-isyu sa FPA.

“To address the current issue, LactoBiotics Worldwide Corporation denies it’s involvement in the altered certification issued by the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority and strongly condemns the act of falsifying such certifications,” dugang ni Sanchez-Zaballero.

Nasubo siya kay ang tampered certificate nikatap sa social media usa ka oras human sila niapil sa “fertilizer voucher program” sa DA sa Barugo, Leyete niadtong Biyernes, August 16, 2024.

Gani, gipahibalo ni Sanchez-Zaballero nga basi sa ilang purchased orders, ang ilang kompanya nakatakda na sa pag-deliver og fertilizers ngadto sa Rehiyon 12 nga sibo 30,000 ka hektarya nga humayan, 35,000 ka hektarya sa Rehiyon 8, 65,000 ka hektarya sa Tuguegarao, 15,000 ka hektarya sa Bohol, ug 20,000 ka hektarya sa Rehiyon 10.

Gibanabana nga moabot ngadto sa 20,532,701 ka mga sakong bugas humay ang maani sa naapektuhang humayan.

“Dako kaayo ning epekto sa food security sa atong nasod! Unsa man dili na lang una ta mangaon, ato lang sa ingnon ang farmers nga stop sa ta,” matud ni Sanchez-Zaballero.

“Kon mao ning kalakiha, mag-import na sab tag kapin sa 20 million ka sakong bugas.”

Gitataw ni Sanchez-Zaballero nga ang ilang produkto halinon sa mga mag-uuma tungod kay makatabang kini aron modako ang ilang anihon ug barato sab.

Matod niya nga daghan na nga pasidungog ang nadawat sa ilang produkto ug gigamit kini hapit sa tibuok Pilipinas sulod na sa 13 ka mga tuig.

Gipahibalo ni Sanchez-Zaballero nga nangayo na siyag assistance ni Agri Partylist Rep. Wilbert Lee kabahin niini. / GPL