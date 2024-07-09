17-anyos mipa-wow sa NBA

LAS VEGAS — Nipasulod siya sa iyang 3-pointer batok kang Anthony Davis.

Di pa ni mao. Sayon ra niyang gipasulod ang iyang baseline turnaround bisan sa pagbantay ni Jrue Holiday.

Laing acrobatic putback pinaagi sa paghansak sa boards ug gi-fouled ni Bam Adebayo, wa siyay problema.

Ang tulo mao ang best defenders sa National Basket Ball Association (NBA) apan ingon sa iyang gisayonsayon ra sila.

Kinsa ni siya? Kini mao si Cooper Flagg, 17 anyos.

Usa siya sa gidapit nga moapil sa gipili nga team nga mo work out batok sa US Olympic basketball team nga nagpahigayon sa ilang training camp pangandam sa umaabot nga Olympics.

Si Flagg wa pa gani nakaduwa sa iyang unang college basketball, apan gipaabot nang usa sa posibleng No. 1 draft pick sunod tuig, labina sa iyang gipakita nga duwa batok sa labing maayo nga players sa NBA.

“The opportunity, it was great,” matod ni Flagg. “It was a blessing to be here. I think just the physicality, and just the level of where I want to get to, there’s a lot to get better at, a lot where I need to keep improving. This showed just how big the details are.”

Bisan si Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, nga maoy US select team coach nakadayeg. “He kicked butt here,” U.S. There’s a respect factor for what he’s done. People who have not seen him play, as he gets himself going within the game, they quickly see what he can do.”

Sagad ang select team langkuban sa batan-ong NBA players, nga paduwaon batok sa national team aron makatabang sa pagpangandam sa World Cup o Olympic competition. Si Flagg mao ang labing unang college player nga gihangyo nga mamahimong tipik sa select team sukad nila ni Doug McDermott ug Marcus Smart sa 2013.

Apan si Flagg lahi kay wa pa siya nakasuway og duwa sa college.

“He wants it,” matod ni U.S. guard Devin Booker. “I know this experience, he’s going to take with him and move forward.”

Sa ilang duwa sa Martes, Hulyo 9 (RP time), ang select team gipilde, 74-73. Dako og papel si Flagg.

“To be able to do what he did, not even playing a college game, let alone an NBA game, there’s no fear,” matod ni select team forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. sa Miami Heat. “It’s relentless. And the thing that you can tell about him is that he just has a knack and the will to win. He doesn’t need the ball. He just finds a way to it. And the ball finds its way to him. That’s something that you can’t teach. He’s just got a great feel for the game.”

Si Flagg 6-foot-9 forward sa Newport, Maine, apan nakaduwa sa katapusang tulo ka tuig sa sa basketball sa Montverde Academy sa Florida. / REV, AP