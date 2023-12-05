1,700 ka aftershocks sa M7.4 nga linog, natala sa Surigao

Ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) nitaho nga dunay 1,700 ka aftershocks human sa magnitude 7.4 nga linog sa Surigao del Sur niadtong Sabado, Disyembre 2, 2023.

Alas 8:00 sa buntag sa Lunes, Disyembre 4, niabot na sa 1,692 ang natala nga aftershocks sa probinsiya, gikan sa magnitude 1.4 ngadto sa 6.6. Nasinati sa mga residente ang 18 niini ka mga aftershock.

Dungan niini, usa ka magnitude 6.8 nga linog ang nasinati sa Davao City mga alas 3:49 sa kaadlawon, diin ang epicenter niini sa lungsod sa Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Ang datos sa Phivolcs nagpakita nga ang Instrumental Intensity IV sa Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Bislig City sa Surigao del Sur; ug Surigao City sa Surigao del Norte.

Gipasiugda sa Phivolcs ang kamahinungdanon sa pagkaalerto sa publiko, tungod kay gipaabot ang kusog nga aftershocks.

Kanunay nilang gitambagan ang mga pamilya nga mag-andam og “Go Bag” nga adunay sulod nga tambal, ready to eat food, flashlight, ug importanteng mga dokumento.

Giisa sa Office of Civil Defense-Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Davao Region (OCD-RDRRMC-Davao) ang red alert status pinaagi sa Memorandum Number 134, series of 2023, niadtong Dominggo, Disyembre 3.

Kini nagsiguro nga ang 44 ka mga ahensya sa gobyerno sulod sa grupo anaa sa 24-oras nga alerto sa pagtubag sa mga lugar nga grabeng naapektuhan sa linog.

Ang Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) mitaho sa Facebook post ala 1:14 sa hapon niadtong Disyembre 4, 2023, nga usa ka magnitude 4.8 nga linog ang niuyog sa siyudad, diin ang epicenter sa San Agustin, Surigao del Sur.

“As of this time, we have no confirmed reports of injuries and damage. While confirming the details of the recent earthquake, CDRRMO-OpCen is advising all BDRRMCs, volunteer groups, response clusters, and the public to check for any possible damage caused by the ground shaking,” sumala sa post sa CDRRMO.

Sa laing bahin, ang Provincial Government sa Davao Oriental nipahigayon og collaborative structural assessment ug building inspection niadtong Dominggo sa hapon, Disyembre 3, sa Provincial Capitol Building ug Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center.

Ang Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Provincial Engineer’s Office (PEO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Education, ug Ang Davao Oriental State University nakigtambayayong sa pag-evaluate sa structural stability sa mga building. (RGP, SunStar Davao)