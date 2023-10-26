17K ka sundalo ipakatap sa Kabisay-an sa BSKE

Moabot ngadto sa 17,463 ka personnel sa Visayas Command (Viscom) ipakatap sa tibuok Visayas atol sa Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) sa Lunes, Oktubre 30, 2023, aron pagseguro sa luwas, malinawon ug hapsay nga botasyon.

Mao kini ang gibutyag ni Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo, Viscom Commander, atol sa 3rd Quarter Meeting sa Visayas Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center niadtong Martes Oktubre 24, 2023 sa buhatan sa Philippine Coast Guard District-Central Visayas.

“Likewise, it aims to boost the confidence of our people to come out and cast their votes out of their own free will and not because they are intimidated or threatened by the CPP-NPA or any threat groups,” matod ni Arevalo.

Sa kapin sa 17,000 ka mga personnel sa AFP, 5,866 niini mobantay sa BSKE sa Region 5; 5,356 sa Region 7; samtang kapin sa 6,000 ipakatap sa Rehiyon 8.

Ang maong gidaghanon naglangkob sa mga opisyal, enlisted personnel ug Cafgu Active Auxiliary (CAA).

Kasagaran kanila maoy mopadayon sa gipatutukan nga military operations sa mga bukirang dapit sa rehiyon aron pagpugong sa posibling pagpangatake sa mga sakop sa Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army nga maka balda sa piniliay sa maong mga dapit.

Samtang ang katunga nga mahabilin maoy idugang sa mga police personnel ug Philippine Coast Guard nga mobantay sa mga polling center ug pag transport sa mga election paraphernalia ug paglusad sa Comelec checkpoint sa urban areas.