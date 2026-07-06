183 ka mga bag-ong pusa nga pawikan gibuhian sa dagat

Gibuhian sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 ang 183 ka mga bag-ong pusa sa Green Sea Turtle ngadto sa kadagatan sa Panglao, Bohol niadtong Hulyo 3, 2026.

Human mapusa gikan sa usa ka protected nest sa Hennan Premier Coast sa Barangay Tawala. Ang mga pawikan gikan sa 198 ka itlog nga napusa og 51 ka adlaw nga incubation.

Matod sa DENR 7, adunay 15 ka itlog nga wala pa mapusa ug padayon pa nga gibantayan hangtod matapos ang incubation period. Niingon si DENR 7 Director Laudemir Salac nga ang malampusong pagpusa nagpakita sa resulta sa hiniusang paningkamot sa conservation nga gisuportahan sa gobiyerno, pribadong sektor, ug lokal nga komunidad.

“Every protected nest and every hatching that reaches the sea is a meaningful step toward securing the future of our marine biodiversity,” matod ni Salac. / DPC