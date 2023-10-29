2 ka choppers gipadala sa Negros Or. gikan sa Viscom alang sa BSKE

Ang Visayas Command (Viscom) sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) midala og duha ka combat uti­lity helicopters sa Negros Oriental aron palig-unon ang pagpahigayon sa security operations sa probinsiya atol sa Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) ning adlawa Lunes, Oktubre 30, 2023.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Viscom commander Lieute­nant General Benedict Arevalo miingon nga ang duha ka combat utility helicopters nag­lakip sa Blackhawk ug Bell Helicopter nga ipahimutang nang daan sa Camp Leon Kilat sa Tanjay City ug ibutang ubos sa operational control sa 302nd Infantry Brigade.

“The deployment of the two air assets in Negros Oriental is part of our contingency in case any hostile incidents may occur, especially during transport of the election returns after the voting period. These air assets aim to provide immediate close air support to our ground troops who will respond to these incidents,” matod ni Arevalo.

“We don’t want to take any chances. We know that the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental is now stable and very much under control by the government. We just want the people to feel safe and secure as they cast their votes and ensure that the upcoming electoral process will be successful,” dason niya.

Ang Negros Oriental gipaubos sa Comelec control tu­ngod sa bayolenteng mga insidente didto ilabina human sa pagpatay kang Gobernador Roel Degamo nga giingong utok sa gipalagpot nga representante sa Negros Oriental nga si Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Matod ni Arevalo, sukad niadtong Oktubre 28, niabot na sa 2,719 ka mga AFP personnel ang na-deploy sa probinsiya diin 1,285 ang kasamtangang nagpahigayon og focused mili­tary operations sa outskirt communities sa probinsiya, aron mapugngan ang komunistang grupo sa paghimo og mga away nga mahimong makabalda ang proseso sa e-­ leksyon.

Matod niya, 1,394 ka mga sundalo ang gipakatap aron motabang sa kapulisan sa pagpahigayon og checkpoint operations, pagsiguro sa pol­ling centers ingon man ang pagdala sa election paraphernalia.

Ang nahabilin nga 40 ka mga opisyal ug mga personahe gipakatap sa pagdumala sa Election Monitoring Action Centers (EMAC) ug Joint Security Control Center (JSCC) sa probinsya.

Ang Viscom nagtukod ug EMAC sa iyang ulohang buhatan sa Camp Lapulapu sa dakbayan sa Sugbo nga adunay direktang linya sa komunikasyon sa tanang EMAC gikan sa rehiyon hangtod sa lebel sa munisipyo.

Sugod niadtong Sabado, Oktubre 28, ang Comelec nakatala og kinatibuk-ang 25 ka validated election related violence sa nasod diin tulo ang anaa sa Visayas region partikular na sa Central ug Eastern Visayas. (SunStar Philippines)