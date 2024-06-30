2 ka infra projects sa Cebu City South District gisubhan

Ang duha ka proyekto ma­kabenepisyo sa mga residente sa south district, ilabi na sa mga batan-on. Sa Quiot, ang 4-storey 8-classroom school building gikatakdang tukoron sa Quiot Elementary School.

“This infrastructure initiative seeks to address the shortage of classrooms in Barangay Quiot and its neighboring barangays. In fact, Quiot barangay officials have long requested that a new school building be constructed since the student population has been growing. So we are thrilled that this project is now coming into fruition,” matod ni Kong. Rama

“The Department of Education most especially the Quiot Elementary School and the Quiot National High School, we are very happy with this development in our school. We are happy with the additional school building (because) we really lack classrooms and we know that classrooms are (an) important facility in a school so that we can continue providing our learners with the best education that they deserve,” sumala ni DepEd Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo.

Si Quiot Barangay Captain Danny Teves nipaabot usab sa iyang pasalamat ngadto kang Kongresista Rama ug sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Sa laing bahin, ang mga molupyo sa Labangon sa dili madugay makabenepisyo sa katukoran sa multi-purpose building sa Sitio Stage.

Ang maong proyekto nga gitumong sa pagsulbad sa kakuwang sa mga pasilidad sa paugnat sa kusog sa Barangay magtanyag og lugar alang sa mga kalihokan sa paugnat sa kusog ug kalingawan sa Labangon.

Si Kongresista Rama nii­ngon nga ang katukoran sa maong multi-purpose gymnasium nahimong posible sa paningkamot sa mga opisyal sa Barangay Labangon.

Si Labangon Barangay Kapitan Derrick Yap nagpasalamat kang Kongresista Rama sa pagtabang sa pagsiguro sa gikinahanglang budget alang sa katukoran sa multi-purpose building gikan sa nasudnong kagamhanan.

Matod ni Yap, ang covered court mahimong gamiton nga evacuation center, covered area alang sa barangay acti­vities, ug waiting area sa mga konstituwente.

Anaa atol sa groundbreaking ceremonies ang mga opisyal sa duha ka mga barangay ug Sangguniang Kaba­taan (SK). / PR