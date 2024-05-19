Superbalita Cebu

2 ka mga deciding Game 7 kombatihon karon

Duha ka mga deciding Game 7 sa conference semi-finals series ang masaksihan ka­rong adlawa, Mayo 20, 2024 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Sa Western Conference, ang defending champion Denver Nuggets mo-host sa Minnesota Timberwolves samtang sa Eastern Conference, mo-host ang New York Knicks sa Indiana Pacers.

Ang tanang nangahilambigit nga teams pulos nakasinati og pagkalubong ning maong duha ka series hinungdan nga makonsiderar nga ba­lanse ang kompetisyon, ang mas determinado, mas uhaw ug buligan og suwerte mao ang makabintaha.

“Our regular season was 2-2 and the playoffs it’s 3-3. I think if we played that team 100 times it would be 50-50,” matod ni Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “You just have two really talented teams. Depending on the day, who gets hot and who’s making shots.” / AP

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph