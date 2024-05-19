2 ka mga deciding Game 7 kombatihon karon

Duha ka mga deciding Game 7 sa conference semi-finals series ang masaksihan karong adlawa, Mayo 20, 2024 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).
Sa Western Conference, ang defending champion Denver Nuggets mo-host sa Minnesota Timberwolves samtang sa Eastern Conference, mo-host ang New York Knicks sa Indiana Pacers.
Ang tanang nangahilambigit nga teams pulos nakasinati og pagkalubong ning maong duha ka series hinungdan nga makonsiderar nga balanse ang kompetisyon, ang mas determinado, mas uhaw ug buligan og suwerte mao ang makabintaha.
“Our regular season was 2-2 and the playoffs it’s 3-3. I think if we played that team 100 times it would be 50-50,” matod ni Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “You just have two really talented teams. Depending on the day, who gets hot and who’s making shots.” / AP