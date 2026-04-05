2 ka polis, BuCor personnel patay sa engkwentro sa Palawan

Duha ka opisyal sa kapulisan ug usa ka empleyado sa Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) ang nakalas sa pinusilay sa Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, niadtong Biyernes Santo, Abril 3, 2026.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. nipadayag sa iyang kaguol sa kamatayon sa mga biktima samtang nagpahigayon og routine law enforcement operation sa Barangay Irawan.

Base sa inisyal nga taho, ang insidente matud pa nagsugod dihang adunay gikulata sa usa ka haya, diin ang mga lalaki nga nag-inom miatake sa duha ka indibidwal nga nangayo og tabang sa kapolisan.

Sa pag-abot sa mga pulis, nisaka ang tensyon nga nisangpot sa pinusilay nga nikalas sa tulo ka kinabuhi.

Gimandoan ni Nartatez ang Mimaropa Police Regional Office (PRO-4B) nga mopahigayon og imbestigasyon aron matino ang tanang mga sirkumstansya luyo sa maong hitabo. Iyang gipahinumdoman ang tanang personnel nga magmabinantayon sa tanang higayon samtang motubag sa bisan unsang tawag alang sa tabang ug sa pagpahigayon og operasyon sa balaod.

“The loss of our brave officers is a tragic reminder of the risks our men and women in uniform face every day. We honor their service and courage, and we remain committed to protecting our communities,” matud ni Nartatez. “We should always be on guard and careful. Stay vigilant, protect each other, and serve the community with utmost dedication,” siya midugang.

Gipaniguro usab ni Nartatez sa mga lumulupyo sa Palawan nga ang probinsya nagpabiling luwas luyo sa duguong engkwentro.

“We are intensifying our police visibility and intelligence operations throughout Palawan to prevent any escalation. The situation remains under control. I assure the public that the PNP is working non-stop to secure our communities. Do not fear, because your police force is on high alert,” asoy ni Nartatez.

Sa laing bahin, ang pamunoan sa PNP nisaad nga mohatag og hingpit nga suporta alang sa mga pamilya sa napatay nga mga opisyal.

“The PNP will shoulder all burial and funeral expenses. We will also provide comprehensive financial assistance and counseling for the families. Their sacrifice will not be in vain,” sumala sa heneral. /TPM/SunStar Philippines