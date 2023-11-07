2024 budget sa Probinsiya, P23B

Walay nakitang rason si Bokal Glenn Anthony Soco, chairman sa committee on budget on appropriations, nga malangay ang pagpasar sa proposed P23 bilyunes nga budget alang sa 2024.

Kini subay sa bag-o lang nahuman nga deliberations sa budget committee sa Nobiyembre 7, 2023. Giingong walay kausaban sa giduso nga budget proposal nga giduso sa executive department.

Subay niini, gikatakda na nga i-endorso sa bokal ang committee report sa appropriation ordinance alang sa ikaduha’ng pagbasa sa Hunta Probinsyal.

“Earlier today, we finished the committee budget deliberations. After which, we will endorse the committee report endorsing the appropriation ordinance for 2nd reading without any amendments,” matod ni Soco sa Nobiyembre 7, 2023.

“Yes, so far we are within our timelines. We will do our best with respect to the budget authorization process,” dugang niya.

Subay sa proposed budget sa Kagamhanan sa Probinsya sa Sugbo alang sa 2024, ang P12 bilyunes sa gahin gitagana alang sa infrastructure ug development projects.

Si Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, sa iyang suwat ngadto sa Hunta Probinsyal, niingon nga ang proposed budget mas taas og P2 bilyunes kon itandi sa 2023.

Gumikan kay gustong palambuon pa sa gobernador ang mga imprastraktura sa probinsya ilabi na ang kadalanan nga maghatod og kalamboan ug serbisyo bisan sa mga suok nga barangay ug lokalidad.

GIGAHINAN

Una na nga gipahibaw ni Garcia nga gahinan og P3.5 bilyunes ang pagpaayo ug pagtukod og mga dalan, taytayan, street lighting ug uban pa; P3.3 bilyunes sa water system development program; P3.5 bilyunes alang sa pagpatukod, pagpalambo sa mga hospital, health facilities lakip na ang pagpalit og mga medikal nga ekipo ug supplies; P3.8 bilyunes usab ang alang sa operasyon sa mga hospital, ug public health services.

Samtang nikabat usab ngadto sa P400 milyunes ang gigahin alang sa agricultural, veterinary, ug environmental nga pasilidad, ekipo ug uban pa.