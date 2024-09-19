2024 CESAFI Gilusad na

Opisyal na nga gilusad ang Season 24 sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) pinaagi sa usa ka press conference kagahapon, Huwebes, Septiyembre 19, 2024, sa SM Seaside City Cebu.

Dala ang tema nga “Champions of Gold, Embracing Nature,” ang kompetisyon opisyal nga mosugod karong Sabado, Septiyembre 21 sa Cebu Coliseum.

Nagkanayon si Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. nga sa opening, aduna sila’y giandam nga bongga nga presentasyon nga naglambigit og 250 ka dancers.

Nidugang si Tiukinhoy nga atol sa opening, hatagan sab og rekognasyon sa liga ang Cesafi weightlifting Olympians nga sila si Elreen Ann Ando ug John Febuar Ceniza, nga lakip sa mga ningrepresentar sa Pilipinas sa niagong 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We will have these vibrant opening numbers…We will also have a recognition of our Olympians who participated in the Paris Olympics during the opening program,” matod ni Tiukinhoy.

Human sa opening program, mosugod na ang aktuwal nga kompetisyon sa basketball event diin mopakita og aksyon ang high school ug college teams sa Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) batok sa lainlaing kontra.

Ang CRMC Baby Mustangs makigharong sa Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons sa high school division sa premirong duwa samtang makigsangka ang CRMC Mustangs sa Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs sa college division sa main game.

Gawas sa Mustangs ug Cheetahs, ang ubang collegiate teams nga mokombati sa season mao ang defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, University of Southern Philippines (USPF) Panthers ug Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

Naa sa high school division mao ang Baby Mustangs, Dragons, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, USC Baby Warriors, CIT-U Wildkittens, USPF Baby Panthers, USJ-R Baby Jaguars, UV baby Green Lancers, Don Bosco Greywolves, ug BC Baby Cheetahs. / DPC / ESL