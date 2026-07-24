2026 cultural mapping sa Sugbo, gipaspasan

Gipaspasan sa Kagamhanan sa Lalawigan sa Sugboang ilang 2026 Cultural Mapping Program aron mapanalipdan ang mga makasaysayanong kabilin ug mapalig-on ang “sustainable tourism” sa tanang lungsod ug dakbayan.

Ang Provincial Tourism Office (PTO), sa pakig-alayon sa Museo Sugbo, nagtumong sa paghatag og kahibalo ug katakos sa mga lokal nga tourism officers ug mga sakop sa komunidad aron mailhan, madokumento, ug mapreserbar ang ilang kabilin nga mga kabtangan.

Matod ni PTO Head Rowena Montecillo nga nakadepende pag-ayo ang kadaugan sa programa sa aktibong pakigbisog ug pag-apil sa mga stakeholder sa komunidad.

“The information gathered will help identify what a certain destination can offer culturally and tourism-wise,” tug-an ni Montecillo ngadto sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Hulyo 16, 2026.

“The office of Museo Sugbo and our tourism office cannot do it alone. It has to involve both the local government unit (LGU) and the private sector, because stories can be gathered better if the locals themselves are involved,” iyang gidugang.

Gipasabot ni Montecillo nga ang cultural mapping magsilbing tamdanan aron giyahan ang umaabot nga 10-year Provincial Tourism Development Plan.

“Now, with the cultural mapping together with the Local Development Tourism Plan (LTDP) per municipality, we would want to come up with all of this because one deliverable that we have, especially next year, will be the Provincial Tourism Development Plan,” matod niya.

Aron suportahan kini nga panglantaw, ang Department of Tourism sa Central Visayas (DOT) 7 uban sa pakigtambayayong sa PTO, nagpahigayon og upat ka adlaw nga workshop gikan sa Hulyo 13 hangtod 16 alang sa mga lokal nga tourism officers sa tibuok lalawigan.

Ang pagbansay nakatutok sa mga ebidensya ug sustainable nga pamaagi alang sa lokal nga pagplano sa turismo sulod sa ilang matag LTDP.

Ang Cultural Mapping Program naglakip sa pagdokumento sa tangible ug intangible nga kabilin, ingon man ang pag-ihap ug pagrekord sa mga natural ug personal resources.

Gipahayag ni Montecillo nga nakig-alayon sila sa mga nag-unang unibersidad sa Sugbo aron mapadali ang pagpanguha og datos.

“We are sitting down with Cebu Normal University (CNU) and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), our academic partners, to assist us in gathering information. We are leveraging students and researchers because relying solely on tourism officers would take too long,” sigon ni Montecillo.

Aron pormal nga mapalig-on ang pakigtambayayong, ang USJ-R nipirma og Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) uban sa PTO niadtong Hulyo 21 aron ipatuman ang Cebu Geographical Indication (GI) Culinary Research and Development Project.

Ang proyekto nagtumong sa pagdokumento, pagpanalipod, ug pagbayaw sa food heritage sa Sugbo pinaagi sa Geographical Indication System sa nasod.

Ang Cultural Mapping Program adunay upat ka adlaw nga training session nga gihimo aron maghatag og giya sa pagkompleto sa Talapamana forms. / Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern