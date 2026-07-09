2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup duwaon sa SM Seaside Arena

Ipahigayon sa bag-ong state-of-the-art arena sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo nga mao ang SM Seaside Arena ang 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup basketball event sa sunod tuig.

Ang labing unang pag-host sa Pilipinas sa kompetisyon pormal nga gipahibalo pinaagi sa usa ka press conference niadtong Miyerkules sa SM Seaside City.

Ningtambong kalihukan mao sila si Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Ricky Vargas, SBP Executive Director Erika Dy, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio ug Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.

Sa presscon, gipakita sab ang bag-ong logo sa torneyo, nga nagsimbolo sa mga prinsipyo sa FIBA ug kultura sa Sugbo.

“The FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2027 provides a platform for the fans in the Philippines to witness the best of women’s basketball right in their own country and for the global fans to experience the passion for the sport in the Philippines,” pamahayag ni FIBA Asia President Dr. K. Govindaraj, nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

Ang SBP mapasalamaton sa FIBA sa paghatag og oportunidad nga maka-host ang Pilipinas ning prestihiyusong kompetisyon.

“Bringing one of Asia’s premier basketball events to the Philippines reflects the confidence that FIBA has in our ability to organize world-class competitions and in the passion of Filipino basketball fans,” asoy ni Vargas.

Ang Gilas Pilipinas Women, nga kasamtangang No. 20 sa world rankings, modepensa sa ilang teritoryo.

Ang kompetisyon ipahigayon karong Hulyo 10-18, 2027. / ESL