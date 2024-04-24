22 ka museums moabli alang sa Gabii sa Kabilin

Gilauman nga mokabat sa 10,000 ka bisita ang motambong sa Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) karong Mayo 10, 2024, nga pagaapilan sa 22 ka mga museum sa dakbayan sa Sugbo, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu ug Talisay.

Sa miaging tuig, ang GSK nidapit og kapin sa 9,000 ka mga tawo ug dunay 21 ka mga museum, samtang madugang ning tuiga mao ang BPI Museum duol sa Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Ang tema sa GSK 2024: “Beloved Bisaya,” gidasig sa kawsa sa paghigugma sa Kabisay-an ug mga sinuwat ni Jesuit missionary Fr. Francisco Ignacio Alcina.

Niadtong 2007, ang Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) maoy nagsugod sa GSK sa pagpatunhay sa bili sa bahandi sa kabilin nga gitipigan sa mga museum nga moabli hangtod sa tungang gabii su’d sa maong adlaw.

Labaw sa tanan, ang piyesta sa matag museum tumong sa pag-ani sa bag-ong henerasyon o kabatan-unan nga mobisita sa dapit sa kabilin.

“We wanted more participants to attend, we came up a solution to give free tickets, we are expecting big crowd for this year,” matod ni Marie Sol Gonzalvo, Event Director, GSK 2024, Executive Director, RAFI Social Well- being Cluster atol sa press conference sa Miyerkues, Abril 24, 2024.

Ang premium ticket balor og P300 nga naglakip sa one- time, priority entry sa tanang official participating museums ug heritage sites, unlimited bus rides, usa ka ride Tartanilla, makaapil sa GSK special activities, ug GSK map.

Ang tickets mapalit sa participating sites, GSK kiosks sa Ayala Central Bloc ug Ayala Central Cebu.

Participating sites:

Cebu City - Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu, Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino Museum, BPI Museum, Casa Gorordo Museum

Cebu City Museum, Cebu Normal Univeristy, Palm Grass the Cebu Heritage Hotel, Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple, Fort San Pedro Museo Parian - 1730 Jesuit House, National Museum of the Philippines Cebu, St. Theresa’s College - Sr. Ma. Delia Coronel Folklife Museum, Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum, The Kabilin Center, University of San Carlos Museum.

University of San Jose-Recoletos, University of the Southern Philippines Foundation-Jose Rizal Museum, ug University of the Philippines-Cebu Mandaue City: Mandaue City Presidencia Talisay City: Museo de Talisay, ug Lapu-Lapu City Liberty Shrine. / CAV / RRM