250 tennisters maghinampakay sa Baddicts

Maghinampakay ang tennis­ters gikan sa nagkalaing da­pit sa Sugbo sa duha ka mga adlaw nga 2024 Baddicts Juniors Tournament nga sugdan ning Sabado, Pebrero 24, 2024, sa bag-ong giablihan nga Ajikun Badminton Club sa ML Quezon National Highway, Barangay Pusok, Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu.

Moabot sa 250 ka tennis players ang magtigi sa kompetisyon, nga gilangkuban og nagkadaiyang mga kategoriya.

Sumala ni Niel Tarona, pangulo sa Baddicts Cebu, ang torneyo tipik sa selebrasyon sa ika-20 nga anibersaryo sa Baddicts Cebu.

“This is one way of promoting the grassroots development of badminton not just here in Cebu but also in other provinces that the youth could join and enjoy the love of the sport of badminton,” sigon ni Tarona.

Ang mga kategoriya mao ang Under-19 boys, girls and mixed doubles; Under-19 boys singles; Under-17 boys doubles; Under-19 boys and girls singles; Under-15 boys and girls doubles; Under-15 boys and girls singles; ug Under-13 boys and girls singles.

Ang maong torneyo gisuportahan sa Bureau of Fire Protection Region 7. (JGS)