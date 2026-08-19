279 ka mga tunghaan sa Sugbo gibutanga’g polis

Nag-deploy ang Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) og mga polis sa 278 ka tunghaan sa tibuok Probinsiya sa Sugbo subay sa shooting incident sulod sa usa ka eskwelahan sa Dakbayan sa Zamboanga.

Ang province-wide operation naglangkob sa 223 ka pampubliko ug 55 ka pribadong eskwelahan hangtod alas 4:00 sa hapon.

Nagpatuman ang kapulisan og one-police-to-school deployment scheme, diin adunay sakop sa PNP sa matag tunghaan, uban sa regular nga pagbisita, safety checks, ug direktang koordinasyon sa mga school administrator.

“The deployment covering 278 schools is a concrete manifestation of our commitment to preventive policing and our readiness to respond to security concerns in our schools,” matod pa ni CPPO Provincial Director PCOL Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr.

Ang pagpahugot sa seguridad gimando ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro sa tinguha nga mapatunhay ang seguridad sa matag school campus.

“Our schools should be safe spaces for learning, growth, and hope, and the Provincial Government of Cebu will continue to work with the police, schools, and communities to safeguard our students,” dugang ni Baricuatro. / CDF / AYB