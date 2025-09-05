28 ka sakyanan sa mga Discaya gikustodiya sa Customs

ANAA na sa kustodiya sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang tanang 28 ka luxury vehicles nga giingong gipanag-iya sa pamilyang Discaya human gisurender ang nahibiling 16 ka units niadtong Huwebes, Septiyembre 4, 2025.

Napulo’g duha ka sakyanan ang unang nakuha niadtong Septiyembre 2, atol sa search operation nga gimando sa korte didto sa St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor & Development Corp. compound sa Pasig City.

Lakip sa mga sakyanan nga gitugyan mao ang mga high-end nga brand sama sa Mercedes Benz, Land Rover, Cadillac, Porsche, Jaguar, ug BMW.

Matod sa BOC, ang tanang 28 ka sakyanan giselyohan na ug gibutang sa 24-oras nga seguridad sa mga ahente sa customs ug sa Philippine Coast Guard.

Si Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno nagkanayon nga ang kooperasyon sa pamilya makatabang sa imbestigasyon bahin sa importasyon sa mga sakyanan nga nalambigit sa imbestigasyon sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee bahin sa giingong anomaliya sa mga proyekto sa flood control.

“This latest development will greatly assist us in verifying the importation records of these vehicles. If violations are found, we will ensure that appropriate penalties are imposed in accordance with the law,” matod ni Nepomuceno.

Ang BOC nakig-alayon sab sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) aron susihon ang importasyon records nga posibleng moresulta sa enforcement ug legal nga aksiyon ubos sa Customs Modernization and Tariff Act kung madiskubrehan ang mga discrepancies. / JGS / SunStar Philippines