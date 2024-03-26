2K ka polis sa CV nanga-promote sa ranggo

Dul-an 50,000 ka mga polis lukop Pilipinas nisaka og usa ka ang-ang ang rango subay sa padayon nga promotion program sa Philippine National Police (PNP).

Dinhi sa Central Visayas, moabot sa 2,163 ka personnel ang naapil niini, diin 11 nagranggo na og police major gikan sa pagka police captain, 13 ang police captain, 80 ang police lieutenant gikan sa police executive master sergeant, 205 ang police executive master sergeant, 311 ang police chief master sergeant, 207 ang police senior master sergeant, 587 ang police master sergeant, 419 ang police staff sergeant ug 330 ang police corporal.

Matod ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson ni Police Brigadier Anthony Aberin, hepe sa kapulisan sa Central Visayas, nga sa pagsaka sa ranggo sa maong mga police personnel, mosaka usab ang ilang mga sweldo.

Subay sa maong kalambuan, gipahinumduman sila ni Aberin nga tarungon nila ang ilang trabaho ilabi na niadtong nahimo na nga Police Commission Officers nga maghupot na og posisyon sa Philippine National Police (PNP) nga duna nay taas nga responsibilidad sa umaabot nga mga adlaw sa ilang pagpanerbisyo sa publiko.

“This police officers will have elevation in their ranks of course in their salary naay increase also, and he also reminded that along with these promotion also if the requirement to do their job well especially in their new rank. Of course what Spiderman had said, with the great power comes great responsibility. So they made sure that the promotees understand this concept of promotions,” matod ni Pelare.

Dugang ni Pelare nga kadtong mga nagranggo na og police lieutenant gikan sa pagka police executive master sergeant kinahanglan nga parelibuhan na sila sa ilang naandan nga assignment ug ibalhin sa laing unit sanglit maghupot na sila og taas nga posisyon.

Mamahimo sila nga station commanders o ba kaha deputy station commanders nga maoy nalatid sa ilang lagda sa PNP ug hulipan sila niadtong misaka na usab ang rango.

“They will now be holding big responsibilities. Some of them may become chief of police, some of them will become deputy chief of police, mga sensitive positions na. So they will be transferred to other units para pud ma exercise nila ang ilahang leadership,” dugang ni Pelare.

Sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), dunay 226 ka mga polis ang na promote nga gidungan usab ang promotion ceremonies nga gitambungan sa mga pamilya sa maong mga personnel.

Sa maong gidaghanon, 12 kanila police officials na. / AYB