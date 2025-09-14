2M ka bag-ong overseas voter registrants gilauman sa Comelec

Mokabat sa duha ka milyon ka bag-ong mga overseas voters ang gilauman sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) nga mo-aplay sa pagpadayon sa registration period karong Disyembre 1, 2025.

Matod ni Comelec Chairman George Garcia, gusto nila nga maka-enlist og mokabat sa duha ka milyon nga dugang overseas voters sa dul-an duha ka tuig nga registration period.

"Sana mga two million man lang for two years ang maparegister natin na mga kababayan natin," sumala ni Garcia.

Kini, matod niya, mahimong moresulta sa Comelec nga adunay dul-an sa tulo ka milyon nga mga rehistradong botante sa Mayo 2028 nga presidential polls.

"We are hoping that we go to the next level sa registration. Sana man lang umabot ng three million mga overseas Filipinos na botante," dugang sa opisyal.

Nagtuo si Garcia nga ang tabang sa ubang ahensya sa gobyerno makapakombinsir sa daghang mga Filipino sa gawas sa nasud sa pagparehistro.

"We should be able to convince them and they should realize that nation building shouldn't be limited to those in the country. Nation building will always be a part of being a Filipino. Therefore, kahit nasaan sila, kailangan mag participate sila sa atin," ingon ni Garcia.

Ang hepe sa Comelec miingon nga malaumon sila nga ang 2028 presidential election adunay mas taas nga interes sa mga botante.

"Ang 2028 is a very crucial year. 2028 is crucial in our political history because we are electing the president and vice president and other positions. Very important po ito," asoy ni Garcia.

Ang overseas voter registration period sa Disyembre 1 molungtad hangtod sa Septiyembre 30, 2027.

Ang kataposang overseas voter registration period nagsugod niadtong Disyembre 9, 2022 hangtod Septiyembre 30, 2024, diin mokabat lang sa 200,000 ang nagpalista.

Atol sa Mayo 2025 nga bo­tohan, adunay gibanabana nga 1.241 milyon nga narehistro nga mga botante sa ga­was sa nasud. / Anton Banal, SunStar Philippines