3 ka killers ni Jumalon giila na sa PTFoMS

Giila sa Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) sa Lunes, Enero 8, 2024, ang tulo ka giingong mga suspek sa pagpatay sa radio broadcaster nga si Juan Jumalon sa Misamis Occidental.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez niila sa mga suspek nga sila si alyas ‘Ricky,’ ‘Boboy’ ug ‘Inteng’ nga nakit-an sa Misamis Oriental ug Zamboanga del Norte sukad gipatay si Jumalon.

Ang mga suspek gipasakaan na og kasong murder ug theft atubangan sa Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

“The diligent and continuing effort by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in pursuing this case demonstrate the serious and unrelenting determination by the Marcos administration to bring the perpetrators to justice while sending out a clear message that any violence against any member of the press would not go unpunished,” matod ni Gutierrez.

“We would be releasing their formal identities as soon as the cases against them have been formally elevated to the courts. Meanwhile, we are also readying a ‘Most Wanted’ poster against the suspects for public distribution to aid in the early resolution of this incident,” siya nidugang.

Anaa karon sa P3.7 milyunes ang reward ni bisan kinsa nga makahatag og impormasyon sa nahimutangan sa mga suspek sa pagpatay kang Jumalon diin P100,000 ang gikan sa PTFoMS ug Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Si Jumalon gipusil kaduha sa nawong sa gunman samtang nag-live broadcast niadtong Dominggo sa buntag, Nobiyembre 5.

Gilabni sa gunman ang kwentas sa biktima una pa niikyas.

Gisusi sa mga imbestigador ang upat ka posibleng motibo: sama sa away sa yuta, negosyo, lokal nga politika ug personal. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines