3 ka ‘killers’ sa maestro nasikop

Gidakop sa kapulisan ang tulo ka mga suspek, nga naglakip sa duha ka mga tin-edyer, tungod sa giingong pagpatay sa 39 anyos nga magtutudlo sa publikong eskwelahan sa Tacloban City niadtong Biyernes, Nobiyembre 24, 2023.

Nadakpan sila niadtong Sabado sa hapon, Nobiyembre 25, human miduol ang usa ka saksi ug niila kanila.

Gihinganlan sa mga otoridad ang mga dinakpan nga sila alyas Mokmik, 23; alyas Kulot, 18; ug laing 18 anyos nga residente sa Barangay Anibong, Tacloban.

Giandam na ang pormal nga reklamong kriminal nga robbery with homicide batok sa mga suspek.

Ang mga otoridad nagkana­yon nga ang biktima nga si Ber­nabe Basiano sa Antonio Bal­mes National High School sa Tacloban, napalgang wala nay kinabuhi nga adunay dag­hang mga samad dinunggaban sa liog sulod sa usa ka wa puy-i nga resettlement unit sa Knightsbridge Village, Bara­ngay Camansihay, Tacloban Ci­ty niadtong Biyernes sa hapon.

Gikondena sa Department of Education (DepEd) sa rehiyon ug sa Siyudad ang pagpatay kang Basiano.

“This senseless act not only robs us of a valuable member of the teaching community but also shakes the very foundation of our commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our learners,” matod ni Dr. Evelyn Fetalvero, DepEd-Eastern Visayas director. “As we mourn the loss of a cherished educator, let us unite in seeking justice and ensuring that such reprehensible acts are met with the full force of the law,” dugang ni Dr. Judella Lumpas, Tacloban schools division superintendent. (SunStar Philippines)