3 ka OFW patay sa sunog sa Kuwait

Gikompirmar sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ang kamatayon sa tulo ka overseas Filipino workers (OFW) tungod sa sunog.

Sa usa ka pamahayag kaniadtong Huwebes sa gabii, Hunyo 13, 2024, si DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac niingon nga ang mga biktima nga Pilipino, nga nagtrabaho sa parehas nga kompaniya sa konstruksyon sa Kuwait nga nahimutang sa building nga nasunog, namatay tungod sa pagkalumos sa aso.

Mokabat sa 11 ka OFWs ang apektado sa sunog, duha ang anaa pa sa kritikal nga kahimtang ug unom ang nahibiling luwas ug wala maunsa.

“(I have) instructed the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) Welfare Office to coordinate their efforts with the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait (PE-Kuwait) under Ambassador Jose Cabrera for the repatriation of the three workers’ remains,” matod ni Cacdac.

Siya niingon nga si Owwa Administrator Arnell A. Ignacio personal nga nipahibawo sa tanang pamilya ug kabanay sa 11 ka OFWs.

“We are in touch with the families of all the affected OFWs, including the families of those two in critical condition and the families of the three fatalities. Six of them are now safe and provided with their immediate needs. We will provide all the necessary assistance and support to the OFWs and their families in this difficult time as directed by the President,” dugang niya. / TPM / SunStar Philippines