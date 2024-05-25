3 ni Doncic mipatay sa Wolves

Makapakitbi sa atay nga tres ang gimugna ni Luka Doncic sa katapusang tres segundo aron ituboy ang Dallas Mavericks ngadto sa kadaugan batok sa Minnesota Timberwolves, 109-108, sa Western Conference Finals sa Sabado, Mayo 25, 2024 (RP time).

Naninguha si Doncic nga di siya magpungan ni Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert pinaagi sa paggamit og screen hinungdan nga nakahigayon siya sa pag-itsa.

“I was just trying to get to my spot and step back. I’m confident in that shot,” asoy ni Doncic, nga naghatag na karon og bentaha nga 2-0 sa Dallas batok sa Timberwolves.

Si Doncic adunay 32 puntos, 13 ka assists ug 10 ka rebounds alang sa iyang ikawalong triple-double sa 42 ka mga duwa sa postseason nga karera alang sa Mavericks.

Nangulo siya sa ilang pagpapas sa 18 puntos nga pagkalubong hangtod sa second quarter ug 16 puntos pa gani ang ilang biya sa tunga-tunga sa third quarter.

“As you’ve seen with Luka, he loves that stage. He doesn’t run from it,” matod ni Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. “I thought he was great the whole game, keeping guys together, his energy.”

“First to four. Nothing’s won,” matod ni Doncic. “You’ve just got to think about next game — not in the future, just this game.”

Si Kyrie Irving nimugna og 13 sa iyang 20 puntos sa fourth quarter, lakip sa iyang 3-pointer sa nahabiling 1:05 nga nakapaduol sa Mavericks og dos na lang sa Timberwolves.

Si Anthony Edwards nitali og 21 puntos alang sa Timberwolves, apan bati ang iyang performance kay 11 ra ang iyang napasulod sa 33 ka mga pagsuway.

Si Mike Conley dunay 18 puntos samtang si Gobert nitali og 16 puntos ug 10 ka rebounds alang sa Wolves.

Si Karl-Anthony Towns nita­li lang of 15 puntos. “We’re just bea­ting ourselves a lot of the times, making simple, mental errors.”