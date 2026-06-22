3 patay sa pagpamusil sa tunghaan sa Tacloban; pagpang-bully ang motibo

Pagpang-bully maoy gilantaw nga posibilidad sa mga imbestigador sa nahitabong pagpamusil sulod sa San Jose National High School sa Barangay San Jose, Tacloban City, Leyte niadtong Lunes, Hunyo 22, 2026.

Sa usa ka pakighinabi pinaagi sa telepono, giingon ni Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas Director Brigadier General Jason Capoy nga base sa inisyal nga imbestigasyon, ang mga suspek—nga nag-edad og 14 ug 15 anyos, “suod nga managhigala,” ug pulos anaa sa 9th grade—mga biktima matod pa sa pagpang-bully.

“Parang na-bully rin daw ito since Grade 7 at ongoing pa ‘yung interview natin together with (DSWD) Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at mga teachers and school officials,” matod ni Capoy.

“As per interview nung investigator natin, hindi ‘yung targeted ang mga nadale kasi puro babae. Nakita natin may mga babae. Yan po ang lumalabas (they are targeting someone) sa pag-analyze ng tropa on the ground but still tuloy-tuloy ‘yung pag-interview natin sa dalawang minor na suspects,” dugang niya.

Sumala ni Capoy nga tulo ka estudyante – duha ka babaye ug usa ka lalaki – ang napatay sa pagpamusil nga nahitabo pasado alas 9 sa buntag sulod sa lawak-tunghaan sa mga Grade 9 nga estudyante.

Matod niya, pito ka estudyante – upat ka babaye ug tulo ka lalaki – ang naangol og nalandig sa tambalanan. Anaa na silang tanan sa luwas nga kahimtang karon.

Dugang pa ni Capoy, narekober na ang mga armas nga gigamit sa mga menor de edad nga suspek—usa ka Glock nga pistola ug usa ka caliber .38 nga revolver.

Giingon niya nga padayon pang gisusi sa mga imbestigador kon giunsa nila pagbaton og mga armas, ingon man pagpalusot niini sulod sa tunghaan.

“’Yung school is marami siyang entrance and exit and they only have one security guard na nadeploy tapos during the time of incident, nandun sa guardhouse ‘yung security at around 9 a.m. kaya siguro hindi nila masyadong strictly naimplement yung frisking,” sumala pa ni Capoy.

Dugang ni Capoy nga ang mga suspek itugyan ngadto sa City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD).

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang Department of Education (DepEd) nipadayag sa ilang “labing dako nga kabalaka” (gravest concern) kalabot sa maong panghitabo.

“The department considers this as a high-alert situation. Our Central Office officials, alongside regional and division office personnel, are actively on the ground, coordinating closely with school authorities and law enforcement to secure the premises and ensure safety, security, and protection,” matod sa ahensiya, dungan sa pag-ingon nga nakigtambayayong na sila sa mga hingtungdang ahensya sa kagamhanan alang sa medikal nga tabang ug haom nga psychosocial interventions alang sa mga apektadong tinun-an ug kawani, taliwala sa emosyonal nga epekto sa maong hitabo.

“We strongly condemn this act of violence and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as our earnest prayers for the swift recovery of those who were injured. The Central Office is now mobilizing assistance to our affected learners,” sumala sa DepEd. / TPM / SunStar Philippines