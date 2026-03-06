4-day work week sa Sugbo, gitun-an ni Governor Pam

Interesado si Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro nga tun-an ang posible’ng pagpatuman sa four-day work week aron pagpalambo sa poductivity, pagpaubos sa burnout ug pag-improve sa well-being sa mga frontliners, public servants ug local businesses sa Sugbo.

Matod sa gobernador nga kini base sa datos gikan sa nagkadaiyang mga pagtuon diin ang mas mubo nga work week makahatag og mas maayo nga resulta sa mga trabahante.

“...Data from various studies show that shorter, focused workweeks can maintain or even improve output while giving people more time for family, community, and personal growth,’’ matod sa gobernador.

Subay sa pamahayag ni Baricuatro diha sa iyang social media, nangayo siya sa sugyot ug panahom sa publiko kabahin sa maong ideya.

Sa iyang bahin, si Bise Gobernador Glenn Anthony Soco dili uyon sa maong sugyot.

Sanglit posible kining makabalda sa paghatag og serbisyo ngadto sa publiko ug makahatag og negatibong epekto sa ekonomiya sa probinsiya.

“I don’t support that if it is just a reactionary measure regarding ining crisis sa Middle East cause it might cost disruptions sa business which would affect our economy eventually...” matod ni Soco sa Biyernes, Marso 6, 2026.

Hinuon uyon siya nga tun-an kini ug mahimong pilion lang ang mga sektor nga makapahimulos niini.

“I think that can be studied, maybe specific sectors atong himuon because it’s not applicable to all sectors, example retail or health, you cannot just call on across the board four-day work week and we might not be in sync with the global schedule,” pasabot ni Soco. / ANV