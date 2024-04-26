4 ka taga Cebu top sa Civil Engineering exam

Upat ka mga graduate sa mga tunghaan sa Sugbo nasulod sa top 10 nga listahan sa mga nakapasar sa April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination.

Gianunsyo sa Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) sa Biyernes, Abril 26, 2024, nga 6,680 sa 17,010 ka examinees ang nakapasar sa pasulit, nga gihatag sa Board of Civil Engineering sa 18 ka testing centers sa tibuok Pilipinas niadtong Abril.

Naa sa top 10 sila si Jonash Aldrin Caldoza Juntong sa Cebu Technological University-Main (CTU-Main), kinsa nahimutang sa ikalima nga adunay 92.95 per­cent score; Michael Lyndon Ma­ñegos Chua sa Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) nga nahimutang sa ikawalo nga adunay 91.95 percent; ug Renz Greg Camargo Ducay sa CTU-Main ug Lennon Gabrielle Narciso Francisco sa CIT-U nga parehong naa sa ika-10 nga pwesto sa score nga 91.85 percent.

Nag-una sa eksaminasyon sila si Ryan Sylvester Sy Chan ug Cedric Jerome Carlos Don­gui­nes, parehong taga De La Salle University-Manila, nga nakakuha og 94.30 percent nga rating.

Ang PRC niingon nga ang mga resulta sa eksaminasyon nga may kalabotan sa 20 ka exa­mi­nees gipugngan samtang naghulat sa katapusang determinasyon sa ilang mga tulubagon ubos sa mga lagda ug regulasyon nga nagdumala sa eksaminasyon.

Gipahinumdoman niini ang mga nakapasar nga sugod sa Hunyo 3, 2024, ang pagparehistro alang sa pag-isyu sa Professional Identification Card (ID) ug Certificate of Registration himuon online.

“Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope,” matod sa PRC.

“Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” kini nidugang.

Ang petsa ug venue sa oathtaking ceremonies sa malampusong examinees ipahibalo ra unya. / LMY