4 news orgs. naglusad og public chat rooms

Sa World News Day niadtong Dominggo, Septiyembre 28, 2025, ang Philippine news organizations naglusad og usa ka kolaborasyon nga proyekto aron mag-ambitay og mga es­­torya ug makig-uban sa mga komunidad sa usa ka gi­paambit nga plataporma nga nagtumong sa pagtukod og malahutayon nga ka­ugmaon alang sa balita.

Ang Philippine Press Institute (PPI), nga adunay 65 ka miyembro, SunStar Cebu, Daily Guardian, ug Rappler naghiusa sa paghimo og public chat rooms sa Community platform.

Kini nga mga chat room gitagana hilabi na alang sa mga magbabasa sa balita ug bisan kinsa nga interesado sa pagpalig-on sa katilingban (citizen empowerment).

Kini nga mga chat room mao ang unang lakang padulong sa pagtukod og lig-on nga alternatibong plataporma nga dili kontrolado ug gidumala sa dagkong mga kompanya sa teknolohiya.

Kini makapahimo sa mga newsroom nga direktang ma­kig-uban sa ilang nagkalainlaing komunidad, mag-ambitay sa ilang tagsatagsa ka estorya, ug maghimo og buhi nga mga panaghisgot bahin sa mga isyu nga alang sa public interests.

Ang Community platform, nga nag-host niini nga mga chat room, gihimo sa Matrix protocol, usa ka open protocol alang sa decentralized, luwas nga mga komunikasyon.

Usa sa mga bahin niini mao nga, dili sama sa kasagarang gigamit nga mga messaging platform nga gipadagan sa usa lang ka kompanya, ang Matrix usa ka network sa independente nga mga server.

Si Maria Ressa, CEO sa Rappler ug 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, nagtawag sa panag-uban nga usa ka radical collaboration.

Pinaagi niining mga chat room, ang mga tigbalita sa PPI, SunStar Cebu, ug Daily Guardian mahimong ma-tag sa mga miyembro sa chat room.

Ang mga tigbalita mahimo usab nga maghimo og mga pahibalo o magpadala og mga alerto bahin sa dagkong mga estorya, pinaagi sa mga notification ngadto sa ilang mga miyembro.

Si Nestor Ramirez, director of editorial oversight and corporate affairs sa SunStar Cebu, niingon nga ang ilang newsroom nakahukom nga moapil sa plataporma sa gidumala sa tigbalita nga mga chat room tungod kay mapaambit niini ang tumong sa pagpalig-on sa independent journalism ug pagpakigbatok sa disinformation.

“As a newsroom, SunStar has always embraced innovation to improve journalism and the dissemination of information, we see that the Community platform will provide an opportunity to engage with readers in new and meaningful ways,” batbat ni Ramirez.

“Through the envisioned chat room, SunStar aims to create a trusted digital space where audiences can connect with journalists, share insights, and raise community concerns. The goal is to strengthen community ties, build trust, and empower readers as active partners in sustaining quality journalism,” dugang niya.

Samtang si Ariel Sebellino, executive director sa PPI, niingon nga ang Community platform maoy laing paagi aron ang PPI ug ang mga miyembro niining organisasyon sa balita makig-uban sa ilang mga magbabasa.

“It’s high time for PPI to diversify outside of its own news platform, News Commons. The strategic collaboration will benefit the community press as it strengthens their positions in their respective communities as catalysts for change,” matod ni Sebellino.

“We are looking forward to a robust engagement with organic users, real people that have a stake in setting the news agenda.”

Ang SunStar ug Daily Guardian mga miyembro usab sa PPI. Gawas niining duha ka news outlets, niapil usab sa mga konsultasyon ang ubang mga miyembro sa PPI, sama sa Ang Palawan News, Balikas (gikan sa Batangas), Herald Express (gikan sa Baguio), BicoldotPH, Mindanao Observer, Mindanews, ug Mabuhay (gikan sa Bulacan). / Rappler.com