44 ka mayor misuporta pagpahunong sa CBRT

Suportado sa 44 ka mga mayor sa kalungsoran sa probinsya sa Sugbo ang resolusyon sa Hunta sa Lalawigan sa pagpahunong sa Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project nga giingong nakahatag og kahasol sa mga Sugboanon gumikan sa traffic nga na­mugna.

Subay sa joint resolution No. 2024-3 nga giluwatan sa League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Cebu Chapter, gisaysay niini nga bisan pa kon anaa sa hurisdiksyon sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo ang gitrabaho’ng proyekto, apan nakahatag kini og dakong epekto sa ekonomiya sa Sugbo ug nakababag sa scenic view sa Kapiyolyo nga usa ka heritage building.

“We recognize the fact that the project is within the territorial jurisdiction of Cebu City, however we can never also deny the fact that Cebu City is not just the image and representation of the whole Island or the Province of Cebu in which the latter is more expansive in terms of services,” asoy sa suwat niini.

Nagtuo ang LMP Cebu nga importante nga maminaw usab ang mga politiko nga nag serbisyo sa Sugbo sa panginahanglanon ug hagit sa mga tawo, paghatag og alibyo sa mga apektado sa proyekto.

“The LMP Cebu Chapter strongly express its highest support to the Cebu Provincial Government in caling for the immediate stoppage of the on-going Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project implemented in Cebu City which has scourged the lives of the Cebuanos due to the worsening traffic congestion,” dugang niini.

Lakip sa gipadalhan sa maong resolusyon ang Department of Transportation, Department of Public Works and Highways ingon man ang Human Road and Bridge Construction Group LTD.

Kahinumdoman nga una nang nipasar og resolusyon ang Hunta Probinsyal sa hinanaling pagpahunong sa pagtrabaho sa CBRT Project tungod sa dakong epekto sa ekonomiya, turismo ug ingon man sa pagtungha ug pagtrabaho sa mga Sugboanon. / ANV