5 ka menor de edad nga gibugaw, naluwas

Malampuson nga na-rescue sa mga personnel sa Provincial Intelligence Unit, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) inabagan sa Women and Children Protection Desk ug Cordova police station ang lima ka menor de edad nga biktima sa child prostitution atol sa entrapment.

Niabag sab sa operation ang mga personnel sa Cebu Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (CPSWDO) ug Women and Children Protection Center (CPC)-Visayas Field Unit 7.

Nahitabo ang rescue ug entrapment operation alas 10:30 sa gabii, Biyernes, Septiyembre 19, 2025, sa usa ka lodging house sa Barangay Poblacion, Lungsod sa Cordova.

Ang mga biktima nagpangedaron og 15 ngadto na sa 17-anyos, samtang ang bugaw usa ka 16-anyos nga babaye.

Nasakmit sa kapulisan ang marked boodle money lakip na ang cellular phone nga maoy gigamit sa mga transaction ngadto sa ilang customer.

Si Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., hepe sa kapulisan sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo nibutyag nga ang malampuson nga rescue ug entrapment operation, base sa mando ni Gobernador Pam Baricuatro nga i-prioritize ang pagpanalipod sa mga kabataan ug bungkagon ang network sa child exploitation.

“The Governor has been very clear; our children’s safety comes first. This rescue is proof of our unwavering commitment to her directive to stamp out child pornography and online sexual exploitation. Under my watch, CPPO will ensure that no predator goes unpunished,” matod ni Mangelen.

Ang lima ka mga minor anaa na sa kustodiya sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 alang sa himuon nga intervention, samtang gipasakaan na og kaso ang 16-anyos nga bugaw. / AYB