Superbalita Cebu

5 teams magpinaksitay sa Cebu City Collegiate Invitational

5 teams magpinaksitay sa Cebu City Collegiate Invitational
CHAMPIONS: Pangulohan sa Cesafi 17-time champion UV Green Lancers ang Cebu teams nga makigkombati og Manila teams sa umaabot nga Cebu City Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament. / UV Green Lancers FB Page
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Tulo ka teams sa Cebu ug duha sa Manila ang magpinaksitay sa laing edisyon sa Cebu City Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament, nga ipahigayon karong Agusto 6-11, 2026, sa Cebu City Sports Institute sa Sawang Calero, Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Gipahibalo kini sa Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) pinaagi sa ilang social media account ning bag-ohay lang.

Ang teams sa Cebu pangulohan sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 17-time champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers ni coach Gary Cortes.

Ang laing teams sa Cebu mao ang Cesafi two-time University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ug Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

Moasdang sa Sugbo gikan sa Manila mao ang NCAA 6-time champion Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers ug UAAP 18-time champion University of the East (UE) Red Lions. / ESL

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