5 teams magpinaksitay sa Cebu City Collegiate Invitational

Tulo ka teams sa Cebu ug duha sa Manila ang magpinaksitay sa laing edisyon sa Cebu City Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament, nga ipahigayon karong Agusto 6-11, 2026, sa Cebu City Sports Institute sa Sawang Calero, Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Gipahibalo kini sa Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) pinaagi sa ilang social media account ning bag-ohay lang.

Ang teams sa Cebu pangulohan sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 17-time champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers ni coach Gary Cortes.

Ang laing teams sa Cebu mao ang Cesafi two-time University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ug Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

Moasdang sa Sugbo gikan sa Manila mao ang NCAA 6-time champion Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers ug UAAP 18-time champion University of the East (UE) Red Lions. / ESL