50 ka opisyal miapil sa national security forum

Dul-an sa 50 ka mga opisyal sa Philippine National Police (PNP) nga nagranggo og lieutenant colonels nikuha’g kurso sa Public Safety Officers Senior Executive Course (PSOSEC).

Samtang, 48 ka mga police officer nga nagranggo og police captains ningkuha sa kurso nga Public Safety Advance Course (PSOAC).

Ang maong police officers gikan sa Visayas ug Mindanao ningpaubos usab sa duha ka mga adlaw nga National Security Policy and Strategy Forum nga nagsugod niadtong Lunes, Hulyo 29, ug natapos sa Martes, Hulyo 30, 2024 sa amphitheater sa municipal hall sa lungsod Consolacion, amihanang Sugbo.

Ang mga opisyal sa Philippine Public Safety, National Security Council (NSC), ug PNP ang ning-facilitate sa maong forum nga kabahin sa 12 ka buwan nga kurso sa police lieutenant colonels nga pre-requisite aron sila ma-promote ngadto sa pagka full colonels.

Usa sa mga ningkuha sa kurso mao si Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, assistant chief sa Community Affairs and Development Division sa Police Regional Office (PRO 7).

Matod ni Oriol nga ang maong kurso nga ilang gikuha mahinungdanon ug mandatory, ilabi na nila nga naa sa second level officers.

“Usa ni siya sa mga kurso nga gikinahanglan kun mandatory para sa mga second level na mga police officers. Importante ni siya para mas mapalapad pa namo ang among knowledge kay lahi naman ni nga schooling kay this is already on the top management. We are dealing on the expanding our knowledge on top management and supervisory level sa Philippine National Police as well as top level leadership capability nga buot itudlo sa Police National College ngadto sa mga umaabot nga mga senior officers sa PNP,” matod ni Oriol.

Kini nga kurso dungan nga gibuksan sa Silang, Cavite diin ang mga police official nga nagrango og lieutenant colonels ningkuha.

Dugang ni Oriol nga ang 12 ka buwan nga schooling sukwahi kini sa ubang kurso nga kuhaon sa mga opisyal sa kapulisan.

Gawas sa leadership nga ilang makuha, ang maong kurso nagtuki usab sa national security policies nga gidumala sa nasudnong kagamhanan.

Kon mahuman sila niini, andam na sila nga mamahimo’ng mangulo sa usa ka police unit subay sa lagda sa PNP.

Si Police Captain Judesses Catalogo, information officer sa Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) nga nikuha sa PSOAC, nagkanayon nga human nila sa maong kurso, andam na sila nga mamahimo’ng station commanders.

Kini nga kurso, matod niya, maoy gikihanglan aron ma-promote ngadto sa pagka police major diin sagad niini sila ang pilion nga mamahimo’ng station commanders.

“Ito kasing mandatory course na ito it is very important for din sa amin kase right after ma promote kami ng major, we will be setting expectedly to be a chief of police of certain municipality na pwede sa amin kasi yun ang ni require ng Philippine National Police,” matod ni Catalogo.

Iyang gipasabot nga ang trabaho sa polis nakatutok sa public safety apan ang maong kurso nag-edukar kanila usab sa national security ug cyber security.

“That’s the biggest struggle of the PNP. The cyber security section is one of the categories that needs to be upgraded,” dugang ni Catalogo.

Aron mabansay ug masayod sila sa sitwasyon sa national security sa Pilipinas, nangimbitar sila’g mga opisyal sa NSC. / AYB

“We have invited the NSC to discuss the national security policy and strategy with the police officers so that they will know how to contribute to the strategy of national security. It will help them know where to position themselves for their contribution to the goal of national security,” matod ni Jamine Rodrigues, learning manager sa PSOSEC.

Alang ni Rodriguez nga kini nga lecture haom karon ilabi na nga dunay bangi sa pangangkon sa West Philippine Sea.

Ang mga police official nga ningkuha sa maong mga kurso naggikan sa rehiyon 7, 6, 9, 10 ug 11 sa Mindanao ug matapos sa sunod tuig. / AYB