50 ni Embiid miihaw sa Wizards

Nirehistro og season-high 50 puntos ug 13 ka rebounds si Joel Embiid aron agakon ang Philadelphia 76ers sa kadaugan batok sa hosts Washington Wizards, 131-126, ning Huwebes, Disyembre 7, 2023 (PH time) sa Natio­nal Bas­ketball Asso­cia­tion (NBA).

Kini maoy ikaunom nga higayon nga nakamugna si Embiid og 50 puntos o labaw pa sa iyang karera. Nakatali si­ya og career-best 59 puntos ni­adtong Nobiyembre 13, 2022.

Ang kasamtangang MVP, kinsa wala nakapakita og aksyon sa miaging duha ka mga duwa sa 76ers tungod kay aduna kini gipamati’ng sakit nga balatian, nipatik og 19-of-24 field goals, 1-of-2 three-point shooting ug 11-of-13 freethrows sulod sa 38 ka mga minutos nga pagduwa.

“Sometimes your team needs you to be a playmaker, sometimes they need you to score and I felt like it was one of those nights where I had to be aggressive and get it going,” matod ni Embiid. “But they made passes, they made the right plays every single time and I just finished them.”

Si Tyrese Maxey nidugang og 26 puntos alang sa 76ers samtang nitunol og 19 puntos si De’Anthony Melton.

“He should have had 60,” batbat ni Maxey kabahin sa gi­pakitang kabangis ni Embiid sa opensa.

Ang Wizards gipangulohan ni Jordan Poole pinaagi sa iyang 23 puntos, nihatag og 20 puntos si Tyrus Jones, niamot og 18 puntos si Daniel Gafford samtang nitampo og 16 puntos si Kyle Kuzma.

“He’s our safety valve – offensively, defensively. That’s why he’s the MVP,” paghulagway ni Melton kang Embiid.

“He covers up for a lot of our mistakes defensively and then offensively he can bail us out late and make some shots.”