50 ni Maxey mituboy sa 76ers

Nimugna og career-high nga 50 puntos si Tyrese Maxey aron agakon ang host Philadelphia 76ers ngadto sa laing kadaugan batok sa Indiana Pacers, 137-126, ning Lunes, Nobiyembre 13, 2023 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Mao kini ang ikawalong su­nodsunod nga kadaugan sa 76ers human sila nasubhan og ka­pildihan ning 2023-24 season.

Si Maxey nitali og 20-of-32 field goals ug gawas sa iyang nagdilaab nga opensa, nakahimo sab siya og pito ka rebounds, lima ka assists ug tulo ka blocked shots.

Nagkanayon si Maxey nga gi­dasig siya og maayo sa iyang mga kauban hilabi na ang ka­sam­tangang MVP nga si Joel Em­biid, kinsa nitampo og 37 puntos ug 13 ka rebounds sa kadaugan.

“Joel wanted me to get 50 more than even I did,” matod ni Maxey. “When he gave me the ball, he said, ‘You are going to shoot this basketball.’ And that’s why I appreciate my teammates, my coaches and the fans. It was a great night and we got the win, which is what matters most.”

Usa ka 32-foot step-back 3-pointer ang katapusang puntos ni Maxey nga maoy nakahatag sa 76ers og 135-121 nga labaw sa nahabiling 1:05 minutos ug nahimo kining posible gumikan sa assist ni Embiid.

“We are playing together and trusting each other,” pasabot ni Embiid. “It may not look like we didn’t play defense tonight, but (Indiana) plays so fast its incredible with the pace. So they are going to score a lot, but we just competed. We lowered our guard for a bit, but we had Tyrese to help close it out.”

Ang Pacers gipangulohan ni Ty­rese Haliburton pinaagi sa i­­yang 25 puntos samtang nidugang og 22 puntos si Myles Turner.

“This is one of the top two or three teams in the entire league and we know that,” asoy ni Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. “There are certain things that we can and will do better on Tuesday. We have to look at it, be honest about what they are and make those adjustments.”