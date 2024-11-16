500 ka mga polis, security counterpart gi-deploy sa Lapu

Gipakatap sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu ang kapin sa 1,500 ka mga polis ug counterpart sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 alang sa 11th Meeting of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices ug ASEAN Law Association meeting.

Gipahigayon ang ceremonial send-off ceremony Biyernes, Nobiyembre 15, 2024 gihimo sa Mactan Shrine sa Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu.

Ang mga security personnel nga gipakatap na moabot ngadto sa 781 ka police personnel sa PRO 7, inabagan sa 821 gikan sa Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Regional Maritime Unit, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Traffic Management System (CTMS) sa Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu, ug Task Force Kasaligan.

Ang maong mga personnel maoy mobantay sa mga kalihukan sa Supreme Court Justices nga gikan sa 14 ka mga nasod sa South East Asia, diin ang ilang pagbantay sud sa 24 oras gikan sa Lunes, Nobiyembre 18-21, 2024.

Ang mga motambong sa maong kalihokan sa Supreme Court sa Shangri-La Mactan Cebu mao ang 13 ka Chief Justices, 24 ka Justices, 27 ka VIP’s ug gibanabana 100 ka ALA delegates.

Tinguha ni Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin hepe sa Police Regional Office 7 nga zero incident nga matala sa maong kalihukan.

“I expect a 'zero incident' record throughout the meeting. Let us do our part to exemplify Philippine hospitality and security, thereby demonstrating to the ASEAN community and the international audience the nation’s competence, reliability, and commitment to the success of the event,” matod pa ni Aberin.

Una nang gipangandaman sa PRO7 ang hugot nga seguridad aron masiguro nga luwas ang mga motambong sa meeting.

Ang 11th Meeting of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices kun CACJ, giila kini kaniadto nga ASEAN Chief Justices Meeting nga nagsugod niadtong Agusto 23, 2013. Ang mga hisgutan sa ilang ti­gom mao ang pagtubag sa ka­sagaran nga isyu nga gisagubang sa ASEAN judiciaries. / AYB