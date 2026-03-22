500 ka polis ipakatap sa CVIRAA venues, billeting areas

Dul-an 500 ka police personnel ang ipakatap human sa gihimong send-off ceremony niadtong Sabado, Marso 21, 2026, alang sa paghatag og hugot nga seguridad sa 2026 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) nga nagsugod sa Marso 22, 2026 ug matapos sa Marso 28, 2026 sa dakbayan sa Naga.

Ang mga police personnel adto i-deploy sa sports venue ug billeting area sa mga contingents aron masiguro ang seguridad sa mga athletes, coaches ug ubang mga delegado sa tibuok semana nga kalihukan.

Magbutang usab ang kapulisan ug police assistance desk (PADS) sa mga strategic areas nga maoy duolon sa mga delegado kon aduna silay masugatan nga problema.

Ang security contingents naglangkob sa mga personnel sa Police Regional Office 7, Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard ug Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices.

Ang Cviraa karong tuiga dunay tema nga “United in Sports.” Pagasalmotan kini sa 12 na lang ka school divisions, sanglit ang walo ka division gibalhin na sa bag-ong namugna nga Negros Island Region.

Si Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, ang hepe sa kapulisan sa Central Visayas, mipasalig nga hatagan nila og hugot nga seguridad ang mga partisipante sa maong regional sporting event.

“We are once again committed to making sure that this event will be peaceful and secure. Our security forces are in place not only to protect the venues but also to ensure that the athletes and contingents are safe in their billeting areas throughout the duration of the CVIRAA Meet,” matud ni Maranan.

Giawhag sa PRO-7 ang publiko nga moabag sa mga tinugyanan sa balaod ug suportahan ang gihimong CVIRAA Meet alang sa hapsay ug luwas nga sporting event sa tibuok rehiyon 7. / AYB