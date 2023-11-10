54 points ni Giannis nausik

Mirehistro og season-­high sa National Basketball Association (NBA) nga 54 puntos si Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo apan nausik ra kini human sila gipayukbo sa Indiana Pacers, 126-124, ning Biyernes, Nobiyembre 10, 2023 (PH time).

Ang three-pointer ni Tyrese Haliburton maoy nakahatag sa Pacers og 122-121 nga labaw sa nahabiling 1:29 minutos.

Human niini, nakamugna og duha ka turnovers si Antetokounmpo nga maoy nagtukmod sa Bucks ngadto sa kaalautan.

Gipangulohan ni Haliburton ang Pacers pinaagi sa iyang 29 puntos ug 10 ka assists, nidugang og 26 puntos si Bennedict Mathurin samtang niamot og 21 puntos si Myles Turner.

“We had to deal with a player who was extraordinarily hot and on a roll,” batbat ni Indiana coach Rick Carlisle.

“We executed as well as we could and created some chaos defensively. You’ve got to take some risks or else he’s going to end up with 60. Very fortunate to get the win.”

Si Antetokounmpo nitali og 19-of-25 fieldgoal ug 16-of-18 freethrow shooting apan tungod sa depensa sa Pacers, nakamugna sab siya og walo ka turnovers.

“Just trying to get stops. The game’s about defense,” asoy ni Mathurin.

Ang Bucks ningkombati nga wala si All-Star guard Damian Lillard, kinsa adunay gipamati’ng sakit sa iyang bagtak.

Mao kini ang hinungdan nga nababad og maayo si Antetokounmpo sa opensa sa Bucks, nga nakadawat sab og 19 puntos gikan ni Khris Middleton ug 13 puntos gikan ni Malik Beasley.

“I thought Giannis was getting hit quite a bit and voiced my opinion,” asoy ni Bucks coach Adrian Griffin.

“Next time I’ll be a little more delicate. He’s such a great human being and doesn’t complain, has such respect for the referees. It is my responsibility to make sure he’s protected.”