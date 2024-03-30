572 ka PUV na-inspection sa LTO; mas daghan nakatuman

Namatikdan sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 ang pagsaka sa compliant kun nakatuman nga public utility vehicles (PUVs) sa Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa ug Summer Vacation 2024 roadworthiness test karong tuiga itandi sa miaging tuig.

Ang LTO 7 nakainspeksyon sa kinatibuk-an nga 572 ka mga PUV sukad gilusad ang Oplan Biyaheng Ayos alang sa Semana Santa niadtong Dominggo, Marso 24 hangtod sa Biyernes, Marso 29.

Sa maong gidaghanon, niabot sa 533 ka PUVs ang nakapasar sa roadworthiness inspection nga gihimo sa LTO 7 personnel samtang ang nahabilin nga 39 napakyas ug wala nakakuha sa go signal sa pagbiyahe sa rota niini.

“We have seen an increase of more compliant public utility vehicles this year compared to last year. This year with our five-day operation in our Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, only 39 failed the roadworthiness inspection compared to last year which recorded nearly double from this year,” matod ni LTO 7 Regional Director Glen G. Galario.

Ang direktor nidugang nga ang tibuok rehiyon nga inspeksyon gihimo sa dagkong mga terminal sa Central Visayas uban sa koordinasyon sa ubang mga ahensya sa gobyerno aron masiguro ang kaluwasan ug seguridad sa riding public karong Semana Santa.

“If these PUVs failed the roadworthiness inspection, we give the drivers and operators the chance to correct the defects that failed during the inspection before they can ply again,” matod ni Galario nga nitug-an nga wala pa niisyu og bisan unsa ang ilang mga personnel ngadto sa mga drayber.

Ang kasagarang mga depekto naglakip sa gubaon nga mga ligid, depektuso nga mga suga sa signal, usa ka non-function nga wiper/washer, usa ka guba nga windshield, ug mga depektuso nga seatbelt device, ug uban pa.

Gisusi usab sa mga personahe sa LTO 7 kon ang mga PUVs duna bay valid certificates of public convenience (CPC) ug kon balido ba ang driver’s license sa ilang mga drayber.

“More or less, the reason that most of our PUVs are more compliant this year is because of the modern PUVs and also the preparedness of our drivers and operators with the influx of passengers especially since Semana Santa has one of the longest holidays in the country every year,” dugang ni Galario.

Atol sa Oplan Biyaheng Ayos sa LTO 7, niabot sa 165 ka mga sakyanan ang nasikop atol sa ilang random roadside inspections sa rehiyon.

Sa naasoy nga numero, lima ka mga motorsiklo ang gi-impound tungod sa mga kalapasan sa unregistered units.

Ang Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Ang Semana Santa ug Summer Vacation 2024 matapos karong adlawa, Pasko sa Pagkabanhaw, Marso 31. / REV gikan sa PR