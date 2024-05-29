5th Annual Run for A Child’s Independence pasiugdahan sa Rotary Club of Cebu, June 12

Ang Rotary Club of Cebu, kauban ang Citrineland Corporation, nag-awhag sa tanang mga runner ug mga supporter nga moapil sa 5th Annual Run for A Child’s Independence (Run for The Gift of Life Year 5) nga mahitabo karong Hunyo 12, 2024.

Ang dagan karong tuiga nagtinguha nga makatigom og pundo aron masuportahan ang mga bata nga adunay Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) ug mahatagan sila og ikaduhang higayon sa kinabuhi. Ang mga tigpasiugda nagkanayon nga “The Fight to Save Lives is not just a call for the few, but a call for ALL.”

Ang kalihukan pagahimuon sa Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, uban ang kooperasyon sa Rotary International District 3860 Philippines. Ang Rotaract Club of Cebu, Interact Club of Cebu, ug Interact Club of Cebu St. Benedict Childhood Education Centre mohatag usab sa ilang suporta.

Ang interesado nga mga partisipante mahimo’ng magparehistro online https://bit.ly/RGOL-Y5 or via Megatech website sa https://megatechph.com/events/run-for-gift-of-life-2024.

Para sa mga gusto magparehistro personal, mahimo silang moadto sa bisan asa sa mosunod nga mga rehistrasyon nga lugar:

Median Showroom - Citrineland Corporation

Cellpod Shoppe Ayala Center Cebu

The Globe Store Parkmall Mandaue

Cellpod Shoppe SM City Cebu

Para sa dugang impormasyon o mga pangutana, palihug kontaka si Miss April Juarbal sa Rotary Club of Cebu sa rotaryclubofcebu@gmail.com o 0917-779-9194.

Maghiusa ta sa pagdagan para sa usa ka kawsa ug hatagan nato ug masanag nga kaugmaon ang mga bata nga adunay CHD! / Jesson J. Morata