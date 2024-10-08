5th EducationUSA University Fair gipahigayon sa Sugbo

Gipahigayon sa US Embassy in the Philippines ang labing dako nga EducationUSA University Fair sa Sugbo.

Gilangkoban sa 33 ka mga kolehiyo ug unibersidad sa Estado Unidos, mibisita kini sa Sugbo aron hatagan og kahigayunan ang mga tinun-ang Sugbuanon nga makakuha og scholarship ug makaeskwela sa mga tunghaan sa US.

Ang5th EducationUSA University Fair gihimo sa Radisson Blu Hotel sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo, Martes, Oktubre 8.

Atol sa maong fair, anaa’y nagkadaiyang mga booth ang mga representante sa mga higher education institutions sa US aron motubag sa mga pangutana kabahin sa pamaagi, academic nga mga programa, kinabuhi sa estudyante sa US, ug mga kahigayunan sa scholarship.

“The U.S. Embassy provides significant support for international education, including fostering linkages through a grand jointly funded by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the U.S. Embassy,” matod ni Della Hareland, ang Cultural Affairs Officer sa US Embassy in the Philippines.

Gani gibutyag ni Hareland nga kining kolaborasyon sa CHED ug US Embassy mimugna og mga training program alang sa Visayas lakip ang Cebu Normal University ug Palompon Institute of Technology.

“This collaboration has enabled the Texas International Education Consortium to deliver training programs on flexible learning to several universities in the Visayas region.”

Puwede nga mo-apply kadtong mga anaa sa Grade 11 nga mga tinun-an ug kadtong gusto nga mag-masters degree.

Gibutyag usab ni Hareland nga kasagaran nga kuhaon sa Pinoy nga kurso kon makakuha kini og scholarship sa Estado Unidos kining Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics o STEM.

Lakip sa mga mi-participate nga U.S. colleges ug universities mao ang: Citrus College; Colorado State University; Columbia College Chicago; Culinary Institute of America; Ferris State University; Foothill + De Anza Colleges; George Washington University; Green River Community College; Hawai‘i Pacific University; Lees-McRae College; Lewis University; Luther College; Millersville University of Pennsylvania; Minerva University; Montclair State University; New York Institute of Technology; Northeastern University; Ohio Northern University; Old Dominion University; San Jose State University; San Mateo Colleges of Silicon Valley; Savannah College of Art and Design; SUNY at Albany; SUNY College at Oswego; The Digital Animation & Visual Effects School - DAVE School; University of Colorado at Boulder; University of Rochester; University of San Francisco; University of Utah Asia Campus; Virginia Commonwealth University; Xavier University; Yale School of the Environment; ug York College of Pennsylvania.

Ipahigayon usab ang laing EducationUSA University Fair sa Manila karong Oktubre 9 sa One Ayala mall sa Makati City. / HBL / PR