6 ka business firms gipasira kay wa’y permit

Miabot sa unom ka mga establisemento sa negosyo ang gipasira sa Kagamhanan sa Siyudad sa Bacolod niadtong Biyernes, Agosto 29, 2025, tungod sa pag-operate nga walay business permit.

Ang closure order gipatuman sa Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) kauban ang City Legal Office (CLO).

Si Stela Rose Rayos, hepe sa BPLO, niingon nga kining mga establisemento nga nag-operate nga walay business permit naglakip sa usa ka department store, pastry shop, salon, dressed chicken plant, ug boarding houses nga nahimutang sa Barangays 13, 15, 17 ug 31.

Ang mga rekord sa BPLO nagpakita nga dili moubos sa 43 ka mga establisemento sa negosyo sa Bacolod ang nag-operate nga walay business permit.

Matod ni Rayos, gipatuman ang closure order tungod sa paglapas sa Section 65, Article 20 sa City Ordinance 565, Series of 2011, o ang Revised Revenue Code of Bacolod City.

Iyang gitumbok nga gipagawas na ang mga notice sa dili pa ang closure order.

“Upon issuance of the second Notice of Violation and Closure, firms must voluntarily suspend operation and comply with the requirements within 15 days, pending the issuance of the Mayor’s Permit,” asoy ni Rayos.

Ang mga tag-iya ug mga representante hugot nga gipasidan-an batok sa pagbalik sa operasyon nga walay insaktong mga permit gumikan kay posibleng madugangan ang mga silot nga ipahamtang.

Si Rayos niingon nga ipadayon nila ang pagpatuman sa mga closure order karong semanaha./ MAP