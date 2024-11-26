600 ka mga Sugbuanon mitapos sa Tesda

Nakadawat na sa ilang national certificates (NCII) ang 600 ka mga Sugbuanon gikan sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) ubos sa Sugbo Kahanas program sa kagamhanan sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo.

Ang ikatulong season sa Sugbo Kahanas gitapos sa recognition sa Kapitolyo nga gitambungan usab ni Tesda Sec. Jose Francisco Benitez.

Gawas sa certifications, lakip sa nadawat sa mga nakahuman sa training ang ilang allowances, ug starter tool kits alang sa pagsugod sa kaugalingon niini nga negosyo.

Subay niini, misaad si Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia nga mapun-an og dugang pundo nga moabot sa P200 milyunes alang sa ikaupat nga season.

Sa nasayran, gigahinan og tag P100 milyunes ang matag season sa Sugbo Kahanas aron paghatag og technical ug vocational skills training sa mga kwalipikadong Sugbuanon sa nagkadaiyang mga programa.

Sukad sa pagsugod niini sa 2021 moabot sa 11,736 ka mga Sugboanon ang nakapahimulos sa trainings niini sa 20 ka mga programa ubos sa Tesda sama na lang sa welding, cookery, bread and pastry production, massage, dressmaking, ug computer servicing nga natabangan nga makakita og trabaho, makapundar og kaugalingong negosyo.

“In Cebu, we do not believe in nurturing mendicancy. We would rather help Cebuanos help themselves... We give them the proper tools, the proper opportunities so that they may be able to start a livelihood, to earn a decent living in order to make their children proud. Over here in Cebu, we respect the dignity of each and every Cebuano,” matod ni Garcia sa Nobiyembre 25, 2024. / ANV