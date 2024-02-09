7 ka huwes sa Sugbo gipasidunggan sa SC

Pito ka mga huwes sa probinsya sa Sugbo gipasidunggan ug nalakip sa Top 10 Highest Clearance Rates sa tibuok Rehiyon 7 sa tuig 2022 subay sa giingong kapaspas sa paghusay sa mga kaso taliwa sa hagit sa pandemiya sa maong higayon.

Sa uwahing notice nga giluwatan sa Supreme Court (SC), nalakip sa top 10 isip mga “exemplary judges” sila si Judge Ruben F. Altubar (Toledo City RTC Branch 29), Judge Judilyn H. Tapia-Menchavez (Toledo City RTC Branch 8-FC), ug Judge Glenda Ching Go (Talisay City RTC Branch 65) sa syudad sa probinsya.

Samtang si Judge Jose Lindo Belarmino nga huwes sa Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) Dumanjug-Ronda ang nakakuha sa una nga pwesto sa MTC/MCTC Station Region 7.

Nalakip sa listahan sila si Judge Hannah Singco sa Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) Moalboal, Badian, ug Alcantara. Ingon man si Judge Ameli Amor Estrada sa MCTC Liloan-Compostela ug Judge Jocelyn Uy-Po sa Consolacion-Cordova.

Tungod sa kapaspas sa paghusay sa mga kaso, lapas sa 100% ang clearance rates sa maong mga korte.

Pasabot niini nga dili magtipun-og ang mga kaso hinungdan nga wala’y pending, unresolved, o backlog.

“These are the judges who exemplified exceptional commitment to the pursuit of the efficient case disposition even amid the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” asoy sa resolusyon.

“Their unwavering dedication, to be sure, stands as a beacon of inspiration for all judges to emulate. It is only fitting that this Court ectends utmost commendation to these exemplary judges,” dugang niini.