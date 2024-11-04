7 ka opisyal sa OVP gibutang sa ‘lookout bulletin’ sa DOJ

Ang House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability mi-awhag sa Department of Justice (DOJ) nga ibutang sa lookout bulletin ang pito ka opisyal sa Office of the Vice President (OVP) samtang gipaabot ang ilang testimonya bahin sa mga isyu sa paggamit sa pundo sa ahensya.

Si Manila Third District Representative Joel Chua, chairperson sa komitiba, nipadangat og suwat ngadto ni DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Ang maong suwat usa ka subpoena nga gihatag sa panel alang ngadto nila ni: Atty. Zuleika Lopez, chief of staff sa OVP; Atty. Lemuel Ortonio, assistant chief of staff ug chairperson sa bids and awards committee; Atty. Rosalynne Sanchez, director for administrative and financial services; Gina Acosta, special disbursing officer; Juleita Villadelrey, chief accountant; ug ang mga kanhi opisyal sa Department of Education (DepEd) nga sila Edward Fajardo ug Sunshine Charry Fajarda.

“The testimonies of the above listed individuals are crucial to the inquiry that we are holding. We have information that these individuals may be preparing to leave the country,” natala sa suwat ni Chua.

Dugang ni Chua nga ang lookout bulletin makatabang sa pagmonitor sa lihok sa mga personahe ug pagpugong kanila sa pagbiya nga posibleng makaapekto sa imbestigasyon ug sa integridad sa serbisyo publiko.

“As long as walang ganoon, hindi naman natin mapipigil yan dahil constitutional right din naman nila na makaalis. So at the very least, ang pwede natin ma-check diyan is ma-check yung kanilang itinerary.

“There are some who are trying to leave the country. So as to kung sino, hindi naman na-divulge yung mga name. But siyempre, ayaw naman natin mag-ano. Baka mamaya, kagaya ng nangyari kay Mayor Alice Guo, nasalisihan tayo,” matod pa ni Chua.

Sa maong kaso, gimonitor usab sa komitiba ang paggamit sa OVP sa P125 milyon nga confidential funds nga nahurot sulod lamang sa 11 ka adlaw sa 2022. Usa ka COA (Commission on Audit) official nagpadayag nga naghinubra ka mahal sa abangan sa maong safe house. Ang COA usab nagpugong sa paggamit sa P73 milyon sa confidential funds sa OVP alang sa tuig 2022. / TPM / SunStar Philippines