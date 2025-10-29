7 positibo atol sa drug test sa terminals

ADUNAY upat ka mga drayber sa public utility vehicle (PUV) ug usa ka konduktor ang nagpositibo sa paggamit sa ilegal nga druga atol sa kinalit nga drug test sa Cebu North ug South Bus Terminals niadtong Miyerkules, Oktubre 29, 2025.

Ang maong drug test gipasiugda sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7, inabagan sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, ug kapulisan.

Ang maong inisyatiba kabahin sa Department of Transportation’s (DOTr)-LTO Oplan Biyaheng Ayos!: Undas 2025, nga nagseguro sa kaluwasan ug seguridad sa mga pasahero nga mobiyahe atol sa Kalag-Kalag.

Sa 267 ka personnel nga gipaubos sa random drug test, pito ang nagpositibo.

Duha niini taxi driver, ug usa ka bus driver, minibus driver, konduktor ug duha ka guwardiya.

“We have confiscated the drivers’ and conductor’s licenses of those who tested positive, pending their confirmatory tests,” matod pa ni LTO 7 Regional Director Glen Galario. / AYB / Hulagway gikan ni Juan Carlo de Vela