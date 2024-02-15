76ers gilat-an sa Miami Heat

Gilat-an sa Miami Heat ang Philadelphia 76ers 109-104 sa ilang duwa sa Huwebes, Pebrero 15, 2024 (RP time) sa tugkaran mismo sa hosts.

Apan sa wa pa kini mahitabo, grabe ang kombati sa duha sa inilugay og labaw, 21 ka higayon nga nag-ilis og labaw ug 15 usab ka higayon nga nagtabla.

Ang pagpatigbabaw sa Heat gisilaban sa dunk ni Bam Adebayo alang sa ilang 10-2 run ug wala na buhii pa nila ang labaw sa fourth quarter.

Si Adebayo niiskor og 23 puntos ug 14 ka rebounds sa kinatibuk-ang duwa sa di pa ang NBA All-Star break.

Si Tyler Herro aduna usay 23 puntos, ug si Duncan Robinson nidugang og 20 sa ikaduhang kadaugan sa Heat sulod sa duha ka gabii ug ikaupat sa lima ka duwa. Nidaug ang Miami sa Milwaukee niadtong Martes sa gabii.

“You always want to go into the All-Star break on a good note,” matod ni Adebayo. “To get two signature wins like that, it shows that if we believe we can do it, we can get stuff done. Even if we don’t have a lot of guys.”

Si Tyrese Maxey miiskor og 30 puntos alang sa Philadelphia. Si Buddy Heild dunay 22 puntos ug 10 ka assists samtang si Paul Reed, maoy nihulip sa naangol nga si Joel Embiid (wala nga tuhod gipailawom sa meniscus procedure), nidugang og 18 puntos ug 12 ka rebounds.

“We wanted to make it ugly, honestly,” matod ni Herro. “Just figure out a way how we can get ourselves in a position to win the game at the end. And we did that. We made a few more plays than they did in the fourth quarter and were able to get the win.”

Dihang nalabwan og usa ka punto ang Miami, si Haywood Highsmith nipasud og 3-pointer, si Herro nihimo og running layup, si Robinson nipasulod og laing 3-pointer ug si Adebayo maoy naka-dunk sa upat ka sunodsunod nga mga fourth quarter possession sa Miami.

“I was encouraged to see the commitment to do the tougher things defensively and I saw a lot of those plays in the last six minutes of the game,” matod ni Filipino-American Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

Ang 76ers nakahimo sa pagpaduol, kuwang na lang og tres puntos, sa katapusang minuto, apan ang Heat nakasugakod sa pagpanghudlat.