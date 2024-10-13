76ers gilubong og 50 sa celtics

Gipangmakmak sa defending champion Boston Celtics ang confe­rence rival Philadelphia 76ers sa ilang unang pagbalik sa kor­te human madaog ang ika-18 nga franchise title sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Sing­kwenta puntos ang gibuhat nga labaw sa Celtics batok 76ers, 139-89, sa NBA preseason game didto sa ilang mismong balwarte ang TD Garden, Oktubre 13, 2024 (PH time).

Mao kini ang unang duwa sa Celtics sa TD Arena human ang Game 5 nga kadaogan batok Dallas Mave­ricks sa NBA Finals miaging tuig nga maoy misiguro sa ika-18 nga banner sa franchise.

Gipaduwa sa Celtics ang tanan nilang starters samtang ang 76ers mas mipili og kalma nga rota ug gipapahuway ang ilang star players.

Ang resulta mao ang dominante nga kadaogan sa Celtics.

Ang All-Star nga si Jayson Tatum, mipupo og double-double nga 16 puntos, 10 rebounds ug unom ka assists. Si Jaylen Brown mitunol og 18 puntos, walo ka rebounds ug upat ka assists, samtang si Jrue Holi­day miamot og siyam ka puntos ug si Derrick White miha­tag og lima ka puntos.

Ang bigman nga si Luke Kor­net maayo pud nga miduwa isip hulip kang Kristaps Porzingis kinsa nagpaalim pa sa offseason surgery.

Ang 7-foot-2 bigman nga si Kornet mibuhat og 15 puntos, walo ka rebounds, duha ka assists ug usa ka steal sulod sa 18 minutos nga playing time.

Gidayeg ni head coach Joe Mazzulla ang gibuhat ni Kornet, matod pa niini nga mao na kini ang resulta sa kakugi sa iyang player sa offseason.

“Just his screen reads, his spacing recognition. He’s one of our best defenders because of his ability to communicate on the fly the different stuff we do every single possession, and he does a great job of reading each possession,” matod niini sa taho sa nba.com.

Ang starters sa Sixers nga sila Paul George, Tyrese Ma­xey, Kelly Oubre Jr. ug Caleb Martin. Si 2023 MVP Joel Embiid padayon pa pud sa iyang knee evaluation.

Lakip pud sa wa moduwa ang key reserves nga sila Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry ug Reggie Jackson.

Ang rookie guard nga si Jared McCain mikamada og 20 puntos, tulo ka rebounds ug tulo ka assists para sa pilderong Sixers.

Sunod nga kontrahon sa Celtics mao ang Toronto Raptors sa TD Garden. / RSC