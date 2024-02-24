76ers mikulata sa Cavaliers

Gibuntog sa Philadelphia 76ers ang ilang karibal sa Eas­tern Conference nga Cleve­land Cavaliers, 104-97, sa National Basketball Associa­tion (NBA) sa Philadelphia sa Sabado, Pebrero 24 (PH time).

Nipakatap og 24 puntos si Ty­rese Maxey samtang ang bench player nga si Cam Payne nitunol og 16 puntos alang sa 76ers.

Nakatilaw og sunodsunod nga pilde ang Cavs ug ikatulo sa uwahing upat ka mga duwa.

Didto na sa fourth quarter niinit ang mga kamot ni Maxey, diin siya niiskor og 15 sa uwahi’ng 20 puntos sa 76ers, lakip na ang assist niya sa tres ni Buddy Heild nga maoy niinat sa labaw sa Philadelphia ngadto sa utso puntos sa final minute sa duwa.

“I was pretty stinky the first three quarters,” matod ni Maxey, kinsa niitsa og 4 for 13 sa field ug adunay 9 puntos padulong sa fourth quarter. “If we could hang around and they could give me a chance in the fourth to close it out, I told them I got them.”

Nidugang si Tobias Harris og 15 puntos ug siyam ka rebounds, ug si Heild niamot og 13 puntos.

Si Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse nidayeg di lang kang Maxey, apan apil na ang teammates niini, labi na si Harris nga maayo nakaduwa sa opensa ug depensa.

“I thought (Harris) was excellent tonight,” matod ni Nurse. “I thought he played really tough. We needed his nine rebounds. ... He has to use that athleticism, use that size and go chase the ball down. I thought he did a great job.”

Si Jarrett Allen nibuhat og 24 puntos ug si Darius Garland ni­kamada og 20 puntos ug siyam ka assists alang sa Cavaliers.

Gipapahuway sa Cavaliers si All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell tungod sa unspecified illness.

Puros playoff contender ang Cavaliers ug 76ers sa Eastern Con­ference ug posible nga mag­tigi ang duha sa post-season.

Ang Cavs anaa sa ikaduha nga luna bitbit ang 36-19 nga baraha samtang ang 76ers ikalima nga adunay 33-23 nga kartada.

Samtang sa Minneapolis, ang All-star forward nga si Giannis Antetokounmpo nipabuto og 33 puntos ug 13 ka rebounds aron aswaton ang Milwaukee Bucks ngadto sa 112-107 nga kadaugan kontra sa West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.