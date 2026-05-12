8 ka Sugboanong kongresista ‘yes’, 4 ang ‘no’ sa impeachment trial

Walo ka mga kongresista sa Sugbo ang nibotar og “YES” samtang upat ang “NO” sa impeachment complaint batok ni Vice President Sara Duterte atol sa plenary proceedings sa House of Representatives niadtong Mayo 11, 2026.

Ang Sugboanong magbabalaod nga nibotar og “NO” sila si; Cebu City North District Representative Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” Del Mar, Cebu 3rd District Representative Karen Flores-Garcia, Cebu 4th District Representative Sun Shimura, ug Malasakit@Bayanihan Party-list Representative Girlie Veloso.

Ang upat ka kongresista nipasabot nga ang ilang desisyon gibase sa due process, pagbati sa ilang mga constituent, ug kabalaka nga ang impeachment proceedings mahimong makapahisalaag sa atensiyon sa gobiyerno gikan sa mas dinaliang mga isyu sama sa inflation, food security, employment, ug public safety.

“My vote reflects my belief that the nation is best served by stability, responsible governance, and unity of purpose,” matod ni Veloso.

Si Del Mar usab nipadayag nga ang iyang desisyon nagrepresentar sa kabubut-on sa iyang mga constituent sa north district sa Sugbo.

Si Shimura nipasabot nga iyang gituman ang panawagan sa katawhan sa Fourth District.

“I have heeded your call, and I remain committed to standing for the best interests of the people I serve,” matod niya.

Samtang si Garcia niingon nga nikonsulta siya sa mga lokal nga opisyal ug barangay captains sa wala pa siya nibotar.

Sumala niya, daghan ang nabalaka nga ang impeachment makapugong sa Kongreso sa pag-atubang sa inflation, krisis sa enerhiya, ug pagsaka sa presyo sa mga batakang palaliton.

Samtang ang nibotar og “YES” mao sila si Cebu 1st District Representative Rhea Mae Gullas, Cebu 2nd District Representative Edsel Galeos, Cebu 5th District Representative Duke Frasco, Cebu 6th District Representative Daphne Lagon, Cebu 7th District Representative Peter Calderon, Cebu City South District Representative Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr., Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan, ug Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

Sa nasudnong ihap, 257 ka mga magbabalaod ang nibotar og “YES”, 25 ang “NO,” samtang siyam ang ni-abstain, hinungdan nga naaprubahan ang Articles of Impeachment ug ipasa kini sa Senado alang sa impeachment trial.

Si House Justice Committee Chairperson Gerville Luistro maoy nangulo sa pagdepensa sa committee report, nga matod niya resulta sa pipila ka bulan nga hearing ug dokumentasyon hangtod natino ang sufficiency in form and substance sa reklamo.

Si Duterte nahimong unang elected Philippine official nga na-impeach kaduha sa House of Representatives.

Ang Senado gilauman nga molingkod isip impeachment court, diin ang conviction magkinahanglan og two-thirds nga boto ug mahimong mosangpot sa iyang pagtangtang sa puwesto ug perpetual disqualification sa paghawid og public office. /