80 anyos makadawat na og P10K

Gipirmahan ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang balaod sa Lunes, Pebrero 26, 2024, usa ka lakang nga naghatag og dugang nga cash incentives sa mga octogenarian ug nonagenarian, o mga tigulang nga nag-edad og 80 hangtod 95 anyos.

Gipirmahan ni Marcos ang Republic Act (RA) 11982, o ang Amendments to the Centenarians Act of 2016, nga nagpalapad sa coverage sa RA 10868, o ang Centenarians Act of 2016, aron iapil ang tanang Pilipino, nagpuyo man sa Pilipinas o sa gawas sa nasod aron mahimong recipient sa cash gift nga nagkantidad og P10,000 sa pag-abot sa edad nga 80 ug matag lima ka tuig pagkahuman, o hangtod sa edad nga 95.

Atol sa seremonyal nga pagpirma sa balaod, si Marcos niingon nga ang balaod usa ka pagtahod sa kinaiya sa mga Pilipino sa pagkamabination, ug sa kultura sa Pilipinas, kini nagpakita sa dugang nga pagkamabination ug kaluoy sa mga tigulang.

“We do, after all, stand on the shoulders of these giants,” siya niingon.

“But they deserve more than cash in an envelope. What they should get is a support infrastructure that every society owes to its greying population. There were already close to 10 million seniors two years ago ... But as this demographic enlarges, the societal facilities that attend to them should be expanded as well,” dugang niya.

KINSAY MAKADAWAT?

Ang balaod gisang-at ug giendorso ni Lapu-Lapu City lone district Representative Ma. Cynthia ‘Cindi’ King Chan.

“I am happy to inform all of you, especially senior citizens that when they celebrate their 80th, 85th, 90th, and 95th birthdays, whether they live in the Philippines or abroad, they will receive Php 10,000,” matod ni Chan sa usa ka post sa iyang Facebook page sa Pebrero 26, 2024.

Ang bag-ong balaod naghatag og P10,000 ngadto sa mga Pilipino kon sila mag-edad na og 80, 85, 90, ug 95 anyos.

Gimando usab niini ang paghimo sa usa ka Elderly Data Management System, pagsubay sa mga senior citizen sa nasod.

Ang maong lakang nagpalapad sa coverage sa Republic Act 10868, o ang Centenarians Act, nga naghatag og cash gift nga P100,000 alang sa mga Filipino nga moabot sa edad nga 100 anyos.

Si Chan niingon nga kon ugaling makaabot sa 100 anyos ang usa ka Filipino, siya adunay katungod sa P100,000 nga cash gift gikan sa Nasudnong Kagamhanan pinaagi sa Office of the President ug dugang pa, laing P100,000 nga cash gift gikan sa City Government of Lapu -Lapu.

“Buot pasabot, ang total nga madawat sa mga Oponganong centenarian kay Php 200,000,” dugang ni Chan. / EHP, TPM sa SunStar Philippines